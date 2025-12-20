2 Wildly Popular Caribbean Islands Face A New White House Travel Ban (Here's What It Means)

The White House made headlines in June when it unveiled a travel ban on multiple regions, barring citizens of some countries from entering the United States. Among the 12 countries initially placed under a complete travel ban were Afghanistan, Burma, Haiti, Iran, and Somalia; a partial travel ban was imposed on several more, including Cuba, Venezuela, Togo, and Burundi. On December 16, 2025, President Donald J. Trump announced an expansion of these bans to restrict travel for citizens of an additional 20 countries. This includes a partial ban on two Caribbean hotspots that are popular vacation getaways for Americans: Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.

What exactly do the new restrictions mean for residents of the two islands? According to the statement from the White House, the updated travel ban is intended "to protect the security of the United States." Along with the two Caribbean nations, there are also restrictions for Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and others. In the statement, President Trump suggests that the countries included are not aligned with the United States' "foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives."

A further detail cited in the report relates to Citizenship by Investment (CBI). Dominica and the nation of Antigua and Barbuda are two of the five Caribbean countries that offer this citizenship (along with St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St. Lucia). As the White House statement says, CBI "poses challenges for screening and vetting purposes," making it possible for individuals to conceal their identities or evade travel restrictions by entering the U.S. with a passport from one of these countries.