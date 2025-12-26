This Game-Changing DIY Car Camping Hack Keeps Things Dark In The Morning To Sleep In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Car camping may not be glamorous, but it's a relatively simple and easy way to spend the night on the road. Whether you need to park up near a trailhead to set off early on a sunrise hike, or you need to rest while driving on a long road trip, sleeping in your car is sometimes necessary. There are loads of DIY camping hacks, or you can try this easy and effective hack with a pop-up tent for your next car camping trip — but for privacy at night, use bungee cords to create makeshift curtains in your car.

The first step for this hack is to string up the cords around the front seats and windows. Next, use whatever you have handy for curtains — towels, scarves, and sheets all work well. The final setup not only gives you privacy while you doze off, but will also help block out light in the morning when you wake up. This car camping hack is also an affordable one — a 4-pack of bungee cords retails at Walmart for $4.97, meaning you won't have to break the bank for a good night's sleep on the road.