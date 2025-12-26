This Game-Changing DIY Car Camping Hack Keeps Things Dark In The Morning To Sleep In
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Car camping may not be glamorous, but it's a relatively simple and easy way to spend the night on the road. Whether you need to park up near a trailhead to set off early on a sunrise hike, or you need to rest while driving on a long road trip, sleeping in your car is sometimes necessary. There are loads of DIY camping hacks, or you can try this easy and effective hack with a pop-up tent for your next car camping trip — but for privacy at night, use bungee cords to create makeshift curtains in your car.
The first step for this hack is to string up the cords around the front seats and windows. Next, use whatever you have handy for curtains — towels, scarves, and sheets all work well. The final setup not only gives you privacy while you doze off, but will also help block out light in the morning when you wake up. This car camping hack is also an affordable one — a 4-pack of bungee cords retails at Walmart for $4.97, meaning you won't have to break the bank for a good night's sleep on the road.
Other curtain options and more car camping tips
Bungee cords work well for making curtains, as they easily hook onto headrests and handles; keep the cords taut to prevent sagging when you put your curtains on. However, if you don't have bungee cords, you can also use binder clips. Simply tuck the clips into the plastic lining around windows, and clip on your curtain material. If you don't want to string up curtains around the front seats, you can use a windshield sunshade to cover the windshield from the inside. For a cozy vibe, use string lights to make your car feel like home. However you choose to make your curtains, the privacy will likely lead to a higher-quality sleep.
While catching some beauty sleep is naturally a priority when car camping, it's also important to stay safe. One important tip is to be aware of entrances and exits where you're staying, and to reverse into parking spaces. If something does happen and you need to drive off on short notice, this will give you a quick getaway. You can also use this safe seatbelt hack for car camping — wrap the seatbelt around the car door handle before buckling it in. No matter where or how you camp, be sure to follow the seven Leave No Trace principles to preserve the outdoors for generations to come.