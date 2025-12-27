US States That Require Dogs Wear A Doggie 'Seat Belt' Or Restraint While Road Tripping
Road tripping is among the best parts of living in a country the size of the United States. If you're heading out for one, you've likely packed your bags, set up your playlist, loaded up with snacks, and maybe even grabbed your devoted canine companion as your co-pilot. However, if you do plan to bring your dog on the road with you, you should know that some U.S. states have laws requiring you to restrain dogs with a seatbelt secured to a harness or by putting them in a crate or carrier. Many other states have distracted driving laws that cover unsecured dogs, since they can become a hazard for a number of reasons. Plus, if you have to stop suddenly, you can put yourself, your dog, and other passengers and cars in danger.
In addition, before you do any traveling with your pet, make sure they have an ID tag with current contact information, and a microchip if possible. Have copies of their medical records as well, just in case. That way, if they get away from you, get sick on the road, or even bite someone, you have all the information you need right at hand. Dogs are a part of the family, and keeping them healthy and safe while you enjoy some quality time together is the best gift you can give them.
States with dog-restraint laws on the books
Even if you're traveling through a state with no official laws on the books, restraining your dog is a good idea. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 3,275 deaths because of distracted driving in 2023. Not all of them were due to pets, of course, but focus is important on the road. Three states, however, have specific laws about restraint.
The law firm Cohen & Riechelson tells us that New Jersey requires you to keep your dog in a crate or belted in with a harness. The penalty for breaking this law is a fine of between $250 and $1,000 or six months in jail (or both), and potentially community service. Multiple charges can drive that up to 18 months in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
Hawaii has two statutes, according to First Insurance Company of Hawaii. First, you cannot allow your dog to sit on the lap of the driver. Second, you must have your dog in a crate or carrier, or tethered to the car. You can be cited for $97 for the first statute and $57 for the second.
The Animal Legal & Historical Center posted about Rhode Island's pet transportation law, explaining that you can't transport an animal in a vehicle without keeping them in an enclosed area, under physical control, or restrained and harnessed. If you break this law, you can be fined between $50 and $100, with higher penalties for further offenses. However, there are other state laws to consider.
Distracted driving laws often cover pets
Outside of New Jersey, Hawaii, and Rhode Island's specific pet restraint laws, there are distracted driver laws in a number of states, including ticketing and/or liability for having an animal in your lap, or an obstructed view because of them, if you're in an accident. For instance, according to Anchor Legal Group PLLC, distraction by a pet that causes an accident in Virginia may subject you to liability. Despite not having a specific pet-restraint law in Wisconsin, any distraction, including an animal, can also cause liability (according to Johns, Flaherty, & Collins). That is true in Connecticut, California, Arizona, and Maine, as well as other states. While they don't specifically state a requirement for restraint or a doggie seat belt, you may still be liable if there is an accident. While you should always check local laws, your best bet if you're traveling with your pet is to get ahead of all of this and just restrain them, no matter where you're heading. Never, ever drive with them in your lap.
There are a few other points to consider before you take your pup on the road with you. First, don't make the common mistake of not researching local veterinarians for each place you're visiting. If any emergencies come up, this can be life-saving. In addition, you may want to look into local restaurants where you can dine with your furry baby. Finally, if you're heading out for a vacation with your dog, check out our tips for a stress-free road trip with your pets.