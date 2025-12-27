US States That Require Dogs Wear A Doggie 'Seat Belt' Or Restraint While Road Tripping

Even if you're traveling through a state with no official laws on the books, restraining your dog is a good idea. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 3,275 deaths because of distracted driving in 2023. Not all of them were due to pets, of course, but focus is important on the road. Three states, however, have specific laws about restraint.

The law firm Cohen & Riechelson tells us that New Jersey requires you to keep your dog in a crate or belted in with a harness. The penalty for breaking this law is a fine of between $250 and $1,000 or six months in jail (or both), and potentially community service. Multiple charges can drive that up to 18 months in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

Hawaii has two statutes, according to First Insurance Company of Hawaii. First, you cannot allow your dog to sit on the lap of the driver. Second, you must have your dog in a crate or carrier, or tethered to the car. You can be cited for $97 for the first statute and $57 for the second.

The Animal Legal & Historical Center posted about Rhode Island's pet transportation law, explaining that you can't transport an animal in a vehicle without keeping them in an enclosed area, under physical control, or restrained and harnessed. If you break this law, you can be fined between $50 and $100, with higher penalties for further offenses. However, there are other state laws to consider.