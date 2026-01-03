The Low-Tech Camping Hack That Helps Fix A Stuck Zipper

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to camping, there's nothing as small that has as much of an impact as a zipper. Maybe your sleeping bag gets stuck, so you're forced to shiver under its cool polyester shell, dreaming of being surrounded by fleece instead. Or maybe your tent flap is caught on its own fabric and won't open. Or worse: It won't close, so you spend the night being a free-for-all buffet for an army of mosquitoes, cursing the day your mother passed down that sweet blood (or pheromones or whatever it may be) that brings all the mosquitoes to the yard. Perhaps you made your own DIY natural bug spray, but in the long run, that doesn't really solve the problem of a zipper that just won't zip.

Luckily, there is an easy and low-tech camping hack that can prevent a stuck zipper faster than you can say, "Should I just rip this open with this knife and be done with it?" Before heading out on your camping trip, rub unlit candle wax on the zipper's teeth and then pull it up and down a few times. Reddit user BlaredFelon suggests first doing it when the zipper is closed and then opening it and covering each side of the teeth with wax. Just be sure to get both the front and back sides of the track to properly lubricate the teeth and allow the zipper to run smoothly. It doesn't have to be a bougie, nice-smelling candle either — any old candle wax will do. In fact, it's probably best to avoid anything scented to avoid attracting insects.