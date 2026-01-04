IKEA's Compact And Convenient Campsite Cooking Gadget Is An Energy-Efficient Must-Have
Camping trips often require a lot more gear than your typical vacation — besides a tent and sleeping bag, you'll need to bring all of your cooking and dining essentials, too. After packing these useful items for an easy camping retreat, there's another convenient kit to add to your list: the TILLREDA portable induction cooktop from IKEA. This is a super simple substitute for a camp stove: it weighs just 6 pounds and measures about 10.5 by 12.75 inches, making it a great alternative to gas or charcoal cooking setups.
The TILLREDA cooktop uses electricity and includes a plug — the burner is located in the center and there's a handy clip at the top if you want to hang it. The controls are easy to use and it has different settings between 200 and 1,800 watts, according to Slash Gear. Thanks to the induction technology, this is an energy-efficient product; it's fast to heat up, and all you have to do is press the buttons to control the heat output.
Pros and cons of the TILLREDA portable cooktop
There are a few drawbacks to the TILLREDA cooktop. As the product uses electricity, you'll need access to a power source to operate it. If you typically camp at sites without electricity, or regularly go off grid, this may not be the right product for you. It's an induction cooktop, so as per Explore you'll need compatible cookware to use it — not every pot and pan you own will work on induction cooktops. The burner is only about 7 inches across, so Slash Gear recommends using smaller pots and pans. An anonymous IKEA reviewer advises users to "stir to compensate" when using larger cookware. But if you're looking for a portable cooking solution for your camping trip, this may be a practical purchase. For more camping stove tips, try these DIY camping hacks and be sure to pack some extra tent pegs for emergency use should your stove fail.