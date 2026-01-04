​​IKEA's Compact And Convenient Campsite Cooking Gadget Is An Energy-Efficient Must-Have

One of the best features of this IKEA product is its affordability. The

TILLREDA cooktop retails at $74.99

, so you don't have to break the bank for this gadget. Its customer satisfaction is demonstrated by the

4-star rating

for the product on

IKEA's website

.

IKEA reviewer Joy

notes the amount of boiling time needed, saying it "boils water in a matter of seconds," and this is echoed in

Eliane's review

, highlighting the quick boiling time.

Reviewer Lisa

recommends using it on hot days, as it "keeps the kitchen cooler in summer" than using normal gas appliances.

There are a few drawbacks to the TILLREDA cooktop. As the product uses electricity, you'll need access to a power source to operate it. If you typically camp at sites without electricity, or regularly go off grid, this may not be the right product for you. It's an induction cooktop, so as per Explore you'll need compatible cookware to use it — not every pot and pan you own will work on induction cooktops. The burner is only about 7 inches across, so Slash Gear recommends using smaller pots and pans. An anonymous IKEA reviewer advises users to "stir to compensate" when using larger cookware. But if you're looking for a portable cooking solution for your camping trip, this may be a practical purchase. For more camping stove tips, try these DIY camping hacks and be sure to pack some extra tent pegs for emergency use should your stove fail.