Deter Bugs From Your Dishes While Camping With This Household Item You Already Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're out in the woods or at a campground, one of the little annoyances we're all too familiar with is pesky insects finding their way into your food. Whether it's bees buzzing over your picnic plates, ants crawling across your sandwich, or flies landing on the pasta salad, it's enough to make some of us (especially the more squeamish) wish the outdoors were bug-free. Luckily, there are a ton of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure — and many of them address this very issue. A super effective and cheap solution many seasoned campers swear by is something you can easily pick up at a dollar store: shower caps.

Shower caps are originally meant to keep your hair dry in the bathroom, and that elastic band that helps them fit around your head works the same on your plate. The lightweight, waterproof material makes them perfect for covering bowls, plates, and serving dishes while camping. Unlike plastic wrap or aluminum foil that can blow away or be a nuisance to pack and use, a shower cap easily stretches over a dish and holds snugly in place with almost no effort. Caps are reusable during a trip (if kept clean) and super easy to pack, making them a favorite anti-bug hack for campers who want to protect their meals from pests.

It may be one of those camping tips that no one tells you about — but many campers have said it works like a charm. Becky Hoskyn, in the Facebook group CAMPING IN British Columbia, called it their "best camping hack," adding that shower caps are also useful for covering dirty shoes and carrying a bundle of small items together.