Between Atlanta And Huntsville Is The 'Crappie Capital Of The World' With A Scenic Lake, Camping, And Fishing
Located 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, Georgia, and 91 miles southeast of Huntsville, Alabama, is the lakeside town of Cedar Bluff. It's a small, unassuming Alabama town with an exceptional claim to fame as the "Crappie Capital of the World." Crappie is a popular freshwater game fish native to North America, belonging to the sunfish family. While its name may be deceiving, it's a prized catch due to its excellent, mild, and sweet-tasting white meat. If top-notch fishing, stunning lake views, and an abundance of camping options are your idea of an ideal getaway, you might want to consider heading to Cedar Bluff.
Cedar Bluff, with a population of almost 2,000, sits on the scenic Weiss Lake. It's a rural lake town through and through, primarily catering to those taking advantage of all the lake has to offer. You'll find marinas, country stores, and a small local grocery store — everything you need to supply your adventure.
The town is off the beaten path, which enhances its charm. The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport is roughly 70 miles away, and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is about 90 miles from town. For lodging, if camping isn't your thing or you just need a break from roughing it, there are a few traditional inn and motel options, as well as a large selection of vacation rentals.
Weiss Lake is home to first-class fishing and scenery
Weiss Lake defines the character of Cedar Bluff and the surrounding area. The 30,200-acre reservoir is formed by inflow from the Coosa, Little, and Chattooga rivers. With a serpentine shoreline that snakes for nearly 450 miles, Lake Weiss provides many fishing holes and secret spots to explore. The lake is easy to access, with four free, public sites, as well as a whopping 37 private marinas to gear up and perhaps gain some valuable local knowledge.
Whether you're a crappie fishing enthusiast or just getting started, Weiss Lake is a dream destination. With abundant fish, serene waters, and a stunning landscape, it's a perfect spot for those seeking both challenge and relaxation in their fishing adventures. Per the Cherokee County government website, more out-of-state fishing licenses are sold at this lake than at any other lake in Alabama.
Although crappie fishing reigns supreme, the lake is an excellent spot to chase a few other species, as well — notably largemouth and striped bass. In fact, the lake is rated by tournament anglers and fishing professionals as a top bass fishing location in Alabama. March through May are the top months to fish for crappie, with September, October, and November also being good. The best bass months are February through May, along with October and November. Besides fishing, the lake is also popular for boating, swimming, camping, and birdwatching.
Camping opportunities abound near Cedar Bluff
Camping is a popular activity in Cedar Bluff and around Weiss Lake, and there are numerous options to suit your preferences, whether you're an RVer, tent camper, or cabin camper. Weiss Lake RV Park is a top choice, with a 4.3-star rating on Google. The park is highlighted by over a quarter mile of lake shoreline and is known for its friendly atmosphere and easy access to fishing, boating, swimming, or just taking in the gorgeous vistas from the sandy beach.
Cherokee RV Park (pictured above) is also located directly on the lake's scenic shore. The park boasts an array of amenities for RVers such as full hookups, a pool, a bathhouse, and laundry, according to the park's website. The fishing dock and boat ramp make the transition from camp to enjoying the water a breeze. There's also Driftwood Family Campground, a charming and family-oriented spot on Weiss Lake, offering trailer sites with full hookups. Its website lists amenities including over 90 camping sites, designated fishing piers, green spaces for outdoor activities, and year-round family-friendly events.
For a more luxurious stay, check out Starlight Haven at Weiss Lake. Here, you'll find cabins, glamping tents, and treehouse stays within a serene environment. The property stretches over 1,500 feet along the lakeshore, so you can take in the spectacular view from your private deck or with your toes in the water. With an impressive 4.9 stars on Google — and nearly 350 reviews — one reviewer notes, "The dome was beautifully designed, clean, and surprisingly spacious. It had all the essentials you'd want for a comfortable stay, while still feeling like a true nature escape."