Between Atlanta And Huntsville Is The 'Crappie Capital Of The World' With A Scenic Lake, Camping, And Fishing

Located 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, Georgia, and 91 miles southeast of Huntsville, Alabama, is the lakeside town of Cedar Bluff. It's a small, unassuming Alabama town with an exceptional claim to fame as the "Crappie Capital of the World." Crappie is a popular freshwater game fish native to North America, belonging to the sunfish family. While its name may be deceiving, it's a prized catch due to its excellent, mild, and sweet-tasting white meat. If top-notch fishing, stunning lake views, and an abundance of camping options are your idea of an ideal getaway, you might want to consider heading to Cedar Bluff.

Cedar Bluff, with a population of almost 2,000, sits on the scenic Weiss Lake. It's a rural lake town through and through, primarily catering to those taking advantage of all the lake has to offer. You'll find marinas, country stores, and a small local grocery store — everything you need to supply your adventure.

The town is off the beaten path, which enhances its charm. The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport is roughly 70 miles away, and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is about 90 miles from town. For lodging, if camping isn't your thing or you just need a break from roughing it, there are a few traditional inn and motel options, as well as a large selection of vacation rentals.