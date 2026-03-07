The 5 Most Idyllic Places To Stay On Bonaire, The Caribbean's Warmest Island

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a frequent sun-chaser on the Caribbean shores, you may be familiar with the appeal of the "ABC Islands" — Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. These three jewel islands off the coast of Venezuela consistently rank as the hottest destinations in the Caribbean. While Aruba is a favorite with vacationers who enjoy chic restaurants and five-star luxury, and Curaçao's beaches and nightlife have a special pull, Bonaire's understated beauty lies in its undeveloped spots, which contribute to making it the least explored of the three.

Not only is Bonaire the least touristy, but according to the Caribbean Journal, this island holds the crown as the warmest in the region, with temperatures consistently between 77 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit between July and November. The heat is dry and steady throughout the year, compared to the generally humid weather with seasonal rainy spells that affect other Caribbean micro-regions, such as the Antilles and West Indies. Bonaire is also known for being one of the best diving spots not just in the Caribbean, but in the world, according to professional diving association PADI.

To make your sun-soaked stay on Bonaire even better, we did the research for you and came up with the most idyllic accommodations. We combed guest reviews and honed in on exceptional properties by location, access to the beach, and services as our criteria. We compared the above data against popular reviewing platforms as well as reputable editorial reviews. Bonaire is reachable by connecting flights from both Curacao and Aruba, and has direct routes from several major U.S. hubs, with the longest trip taking about 4 hours. As a Dutch overseas territory (English and Dutch speaking), you can fly direct from Amsterdam. All non-residents must pay a $75 tourist tax per stay in Bonaire upon arrival at the airport.