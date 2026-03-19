America's Hardest-Working City Is A 'Magic City Of The Plains' Full Of Iconic Parks, Per A 2026 Study

Americans have quite a reputation for their intense work ethic. WalletHub crunched the numbers to find out which parts of the country are putting in the most effort. Of all the workaholic communities in the United States, Cheyenne, Wyoming, clocked in as the No. 1 hardest-working city for 2026. With its generally long work weeks, the blue-collar city definitely outshines any of the grit-soaked Wild West towns across America.

Cheyenne was founded as a railroad hub back in the late 1860s, and within months, thousands of people called the place home. The frontier town, as well as its surrounding ranchlands, sprang up so fast that it was dubbed the "Magic City of the Plains," according to the City of Cheyenne website. "Cheyenne is deeply rooted in its cowboy heritage, and you can feel that in its culture and architecture," one local shares on Niche. "[Wyoming] is known for its vast landscapes, and Cheyenne, being the state's capital, is no exception."

As you can probably tell, the city is chock-full of pioneering history. You can learn all about it at the many museums scattered around town. If you want to roam the lands like the cowboys and cowgirls of the plains, there are plenty of natural and groomed parks to explore, too. Cheyenne has its own regional airport 2 miles from the downtown area, which offers flights to the nearest international airport in Denver, a little over 100 miles away.