America's Hardest-Working City Is A 'Magic City Of The Plains' Full Of Iconic Parks, Per A 2026 Study
Americans have quite a reputation for their intense work ethic. WalletHub crunched the numbers to find out which parts of the country are putting in the most effort. Of all the workaholic communities in the United States, Cheyenne, Wyoming, clocked in as the No. 1 hardest-working city for 2026. With its generally long work weeks, the blue-collar city definitely outshines any of the grit-soaked Wild West towns across America.
Cheyenne was founded as a railroad hub back in the late 1860s, and within months, thousands of people called the place home. The frontier town, as well as its surrounding ranchlands, sprang up so fast that it was dubbed the "Magic City of the Plains," according to the City of Cheyenne website. "Cheyenne is deeply rooted in its cowboy heritage, and you can feel that in its culture and architecture," one local shares on Niche. "[Wyoming] is known for its vast landscapes, and Cheyenne, being the state's capital, is no exception."
As you can probably tell, the city is chock-full of pioneering history. You can learn all about it at the many museums scattered around town. If you want to roam the lands like the cowboys and cowgirls of the plains, there are plenty of natural and groomed parks to explore, too. Cheyenne has its own regional airport 2 miles from the downtown area, which offers flights to the nearest international airport in Denver, a little over 100 miles away.
Discover Cheyenne's legacy of grit and glory
The Wyoming State Museum is a fan-favorite in Cheyenne and features various archeological, historical, and cultural artifacts. However, if you really want to delve into the city's blue-collar, track-laying roots, chug on over to the Cheyenne Depot Museum. The museum is housed in the historic 1880s Union Pacific Railroad depot, right across from the iconic The Wrangler store in the heart of downtown. The exhibits are pretty fascinating, too, with a vast collection of photographs and other artifacts exploring the city's storied railroad past. Don't forget to head up to the second floor to get a look at the impressive model railroad on display.
There are plenty more museums that showcase Cheyenne's Western heritage and "Magic City" spirit, including the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, which hosts a slew of rotating exhibits that highlight the rich heritage of the American West. Go beyond the cowboy exhibits at the Cowgirls of the West Museum & Emporium, where you can discover stories of early women pioneers. Just be sure to check the museum's online hours before visiting, because the place is only open seasonally.
With so much history around every corner, Cheyenne's old-world downtown rivals any of the best historic districts in America. Take a self-guided walking tour of the historic downtown district to see some of the city's timeless treasures, including the old train depot, The Historic Plains Hotel, and the location of the former First National Bank. If you'd rather cruise as you sight-see, hop aboard the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley. The 90-minute tour will take you by some of Cheyenne's most historic landmarks and only costs between $7.50 and $20, at the time of writing, depending on age.
Roam the Wyoming wilds during your trip to Cheyenne
The wide-open parks of Cheyenne are made for wandering, too. If you don't mind a short drive, Curt Gowdy State Park is only about 30 minutes west of town. Stretching across the foothills of the Laramie Mountains for more than 3,000 acres, the recreation area is beloved for its varied terrain. Explore the incredible rock formations as you hike the many miles of scenic trails that wind through the park. There are also three tranquil bodies of water — the Granite Springs Reservoir, Crystal Lake Reservoir, and North Crow Reservoir — if you want to paddle the waters. Boating is also allowed on the first two, though Crystal, the smallest reservoir, does have a 15-horsepower limit. There is a small entrance fee of $7 (for residents) or $12 (for non-residents) to enter the park, at the time of writing.
Holliday Park is a popular patch of greens within the city limits. Covering just over 40 acres, the public park features a lovely pond you can stroll around, as well as picnic tables and play areas for the kids. Head down to the southern end of the park to check out the Big Boy steam locomotive. There's also an old steam engine on display at the nearby Lions Park, which is another popular outdoor spot in town. It's bigger, spanning more than 130 acres, and boasts a beautiful lake with a sandy beach. If you've already rambled through all of the best botanical gardens in America, be sure to check out the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens while at Lions Park. It features nine acres of colorful plots, including rose, herb, and conifer gardens.