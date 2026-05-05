Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Cruise Line For Overall Satisfaction

Expectations can be sky high when it comes to cruising. Ads from top names in the industry suggest that you will embark on a vacation of a lifetime, visiting dreamy ports of call and spending nights canoodling under the stars. When it comes to delivering on those promises, however, one cruise line sails away as the clear winner. Consumer Reports named National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions as the world's No. 1 line for overall customer satisfaction, earning the company's coveted "Recommended" status. It bested Windstar Cruises and Viking, who tied for second.

Consumer Reports, a non-profit media organization known for independent product reviews, surveyed its nearly 19,000 members about their cruise experiences in the last three years. Members rated their satisfaction with the five most salient reasons people choose this method of travel, including cruise value; meal quality and variety; customer service standards; and the caliber of onboard activities, entertainment, and onshore excursions. Digging deeper, the organization also sought feedback on cruise cleanliness, price transparency, the embarkation and disembarkation process, and disability accessibility.

With a score of 93, Lindblad Expeditions earned top honors among 19 cruise lines. Before you call your travel agent, however, know that this isn't a mainstream cruise where you party all day on the lido deck, a reason you may avoid taking a cruise. The collaboration between National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions, with the latter a pioneer in ecotourism and the first to take passengers to Antarctica, is about adventure-filled voyages, often to remote destinations. That means you may journey to the ends of the Earth, walking amid gentoo penguins in Antarctica or snorkeling among sea lions in the Galapagos. And these all-inclusive vacations don't come cheap, with some expeditions costing tens of thousands of dollars; airfare is usually extra.