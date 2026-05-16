Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A Loop Trail With Historic Art And Stunning Mountain Views

At the trailhead to the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs, a short distance from the parking lot, there's a sign with some basic information about the site. Starting from the parking lot, take the trail to the left of the sign that follows a fence line, and you'll begin the journey to the petroglyphs. In the beginning, the trail is fairly flat and easy to follow until it reaches an escarpment. Here, the rest of the way is a bit of a free-for-all, as the trail is no longer apparent once it reaches the jumbled rocks.

One Google Reviewer suggested that it's best to focus on finding the most straightforward way up the mesa to some larger boulders. It helps to download a map of the trail and use it to navigate from your phone. The good news is that the whole trek from the parking lot to the petroglyphs is less than 1 mile.

Once at the top, there are a ton of petroglyphs to see, many clustered along the escarpment rim. According to the site's National Register form, there are around 4,000 petroglyphs here in total, etched into the volcanic rock by Puebloan people. Most of the petroglyphs were etched during the Classic period, around 1300 to 1600 A.D., (the same era the stunning cliff dwellings of New Mexico's Bandelier National Monument were built). Some of the petroglyphs, though, are thought to be from the much older Archaic period, which goes back to 5,500 B.C. The site is believed to be a ceremonial site for an ancient Puebloan settlement nearby, with many depictions of kokopelli, a fertility deity among Southwestern tribes.