California's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Coastal State Park For Camping, Fishing, And Birding

If you've studied American history, you should be well-acquainted with California's past as a gold rush epicenter in 1848, attracting glittery-eyed hopefuls to Sutter's Mill. What you may not realize is that decades prior, fur trading was another hubbub of activity about 3.5 hours west of the mill that drew a surprising kind of settler to these parts: Russians. Founded in 1812, Fort Ross was a former Russian fur trading outpost along the North Pacific, considered the southernmost settlement in Russia's eastward colonization of America.

This vestige of the past is now called Fort Ross State Historic Park, a sprawling attraction along the peaceful Sonoma Coast. Across its 3,400 acres, visitors can take in scenic ocean and redwood forest views, explore the compound, and enjoy a wealth of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and birding.

Lest you're wondering, the Russians have long departed the fort. In the mid-1700s, however, Russian entrepreneurs were on the hunt for seal and otter pelts, making their way to what is now the Bering Strait and laying claim to Alaska. The Russian-American Co. operated out of Fort Ross from 1812 to 1841. Russians, Alaskans, and indigenous tribes lived behind stockade walls, supporting their brethren in Alaska by farming wheat, hunting marine mammals, and trading with the Spanish. They slept in barracks in their self-contained colony equipped with a well for water, artisan workshops, a chapel, and two blockhouses fortified with canons for protection. Their time here wasn't in vain: Russians contributed to the state's scientific and business acumen with their studies of local flora and fauna, and the development of the shipbuilding industry. Wine lovers can also thank the Russians for planting the first Sonoma Valley grapes.