A Clever $5 Ikea Luggage Hack Makes Flying With A Backpack A Breeze

Before tossing your backpack in and heading to the airport, a little preparation goes a long way. While the Frakta bag is a space-saving hack for travel, it still needs to abide by the airline's rules. Always compare your bag size and its weight with the correct baggage requirements. When using it, checking in early provides a smoother process, and it gives agents less reason to scrutinize unconventional luggage.

Most travelers say this bag is a great alternative to traditional suitcases, but they suggest double-bagging for extra strength. "I never travel without Ikea bags. I put all my clothing and soft stuff in and check that as my 2nd luggage home. I do double the bag for extra durability, and if I'm at an airport that does plastic wrap, I do that too," one user revealed.

Not only is it used for air travel, but the storage bag is great for road trips and general storage around the house. "From moving kids in and out of dorms, summer camps, and storing clothes that 'will fit some day again' to being a travel bag that can survive as checked luggage on a plane, the Frakta bag will find a use," one customer wrote. It also takes up very little room when emptied, tightly folded for easy storage. With a few precautions in mind, the Frakta bag holds up as a budget-friendly option for travelers looking to simplify their packing routine.