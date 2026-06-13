Pennsylvania's Best Resort For Families In 2026 Is A Grand Poconos Lodge With Year-Round Outdoor Fun And Fine Dining

Pennsylvania's picturesque Poconos offer families a wealth of outdoor adventures, so much so that it can be tough to choose which neck of these woods to select for your stay. One resort, however, stands out as the best family-friendly choice in 2026, with more activities than you'll have time to enjoy, and dining options fit for even the pickiest of foodies. The historic and stately Skytop Lodge, set on 5,500 private forested acres, just might rival a theme park for keeping everyone entertained — and is luxurious enough for discerning travelers.

Securing the No 2 spot on US News Best Resorts in The Poconos for 2026 (second to an adults-only resort), Skytop Lodge is a member of Historic Hotels of America. It's also a past winner of the Best Historic Hotels Annual Award of Excellence, and Tripadvisor's No 1 Best Value Pocono Mountains Region Family Resorts. To top off these enviable accolades, the resort receives rave reviews on Google with 4.6 stars.

Built in 1928 on pristine woodlands held in conservation, Skytop Lodge offers a variety of accommodations from rooms in the historic Lodge, to suites at the lakeside Inn, and private cottages. It also presents guests with a dizzying array of year-round outdoor fun. In the winter, you won't need to leave the property to enjoy snow sports, and warmer months welcome you with waterplay on the resort's private lakes and beach. Seven food options range from cozy coffee house to clubby watering hole to family-friendly fine dining, and menus cater to all palettes with options running from vegetarian creations to heritage beef and game. Skytop Lodge's stated commitment to a gourmet experience includes farm-to-table menus sourced from its large on-site kitchen garden as well as local farms and ranches.