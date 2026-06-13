Pennsylvania's Best Resort For Families In 2026 Is A Grand Poconos Lodge With Year-Round Outdoor Fun And Fine Dining
Pennsylvania's picturesque Poconos offer families a wealth of outdoor adventures, so much so that it can be tough to choose which neck of these woods to select for your stay. One resort, however, stands out as the best family-friendly choice in 2026, with more activities than you'll have time to enjoy, and dining options fit for even the pickiest of foodies. The historic and stately Skytop Lodge, set on 5,500 private forested acres, just might rival a theme park for keeping everyone entertained — and is luxurious enough for discerning travelers.
Securing the No 2 spot on US News Best Resorts in The Poconos for 2026 (second to an adults-only resort), Skytop Lodge is a member of Historic Hotels of America. It's also a past winner of the Best Historic Hotels Annual Award of Excellence, and Tripadvisor's No 1 Best Value Pocono Mountains Region Family Resorts. To top off these enviable accolades, the resort receives rave reviews on Google with 4.6 stars.
Built in 1928 on pristine woodlands held in conservation, Skytop Lodge offers a variety of accommodations from rooms in the historic Lodge, to suites at the lakeside Inn, and private cottages. It also presents guests with a dizzying array of year-round outdoor fun. In the winter, you won't need to leave the property to enjoy snow sports, and warmer months welcome you with waterplay on the resort's private lakes and beach. Seven food options range from cozy coffee house to clubby watering hole to family-friendly fine dining, and menus cater to all palettes with options running from vegetarian creations to heritage beef and game. Skytop Lodge's stated commitment to a gourmet experience includes farm-to-table menus sourced from its large on-site kitchen garden as well as local farms and ranches.
The sky is the limit for year-round activities at Skytop Lodge
Skytop Lodge's vast natural surroundings host a huge roster of wintry and warm-weather fun — from adrenaline rush-inducing zip-lining and paintball battles to a relaxing swim in the indoor or outdoor pool and sunset kayaking. Just one day's worth of organized activities here offers up to 22 options ranging from archery and clay shooting lessons to beekeeping and culinary demos. Many are free for guests, and for activities where there's a fee or gear rental — like the treetop adventure, award-winning golf course, and hybrid bike rentals — the rates are competitive.
Hiking is one free activity that's big at Skytop Lodge, with 11 year-round trails that wander through towering trees, stonescapes, and dense greenery. Stretching from half a mile up to 4 miles, these trails take visitors to waterfalls, creeks, and scenic vistas that pop with color in the fall. More free options include the seasonal floating water park, pickleball and tennis, lawn games, and wagon ride tours of the estate. Access to the completely renovated Aquatic Center is also complimentary for guests.
When snow transforms the Poconos from green to white and summer sports pause for the season, head out onto the frozen lake for ice skating and ice fishing. Strap on snowshoes and take to the trails to experience the resort in full winter wonderland mode. Or, head over to the Adventure Center for hilly snow tubing and downhill skiing. With gear rentals available for all winter sports, there's no need to pack your own.
Elevated family dining at Skytop Lodge
There's no doubt that staying active at Skytop Lodge will work up your appetite. So when it's time to relax and refuel, you'll discover another reason Skytop is the best resort for families in 2026: the food. Kick off your day with a variety of options across eateries — from açai bowls to cinnamon rolls. Pop into Corner Roast, where the scent of locally roasted fair trade coffee mingles with the aroma of house-baked breakfast pastries. Or head out onto the green for a casual breakfast at Callaway's, located between golf holes nine and 10. Find a heartier breakfast at Windsor, the flagship restaurant where seasonal ingredients drive the menu and locals rub elbows with visitors.
Windsor also serves lunch and classic American cuisine for dinner — reservations for this establishment, which was founded in 1928, are required for dinner. Another reservation-only dinner spot is Lakeview. As the name implies, here you'll dine with the best views of the lake and golf course that Skytop Lodge has to offer. This Mediterranean-inspired spot is open seasonally, and seating spreads from the indoor dining room with walls of windows onto a sprawling patio overlooking the resort's stunning natural surroundings.
But your culinary adventure doesn't have to stop there. From Skytop's four eateries offering lunch, to kids' menus at all table-service restaurants, to an old-timey ice cream and milkshake shop where guests gather for an afternoon social, you'll have plenty of opportunity to see if you agree with the resort's reputation as a gastro destination. Just don't forget to finish your day with a craft cocktail at Library Lounge, a warm, wood-accented bar where hygge meets history — complete with comfy high-back seating, a fireplace, and walls adorned with historical photos of Skytop Lodge.