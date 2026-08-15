Utah's Best Place For The Upper Middle Class To Retire Is A Vibrant Dining Hub Just Outside Salt Lake City

Utah's Salt Lake Valley has a way of making city life and mountain scenery feel unusually close together. Neighborhood streets sit below the mountains of the Wasatch Range, light rail cars run through the metro area, and a short drive can take you from shopping centers and restaurants to trailheads and mountains, then back to Downtown Salt Lake City with ease. Murray sits in the middle of all that convenience and scenery, about 7 miles south of Salt Lake City and close to major routes like I-15 and I-215. But beyond its draw for outdoors enthusiasts and people looking for mid-sized cities with vibrant dining, Murray is also a top pick for a specific demographic of retirees.

As of this writing, Utah has ranked in the top five healthiest states for older adults for over five years in a row, according to America's Health Rankings, coming in second place for 2026. That helps explain why Murray also nabbed 16th place on GoBankingRates' ranking of the "50 Best Retirement Towns for the Upper Middle Class" in 2025. The reason for that class distinction, though, is that Murray's annual "cost of living comfortably," according to the same ranking, is $124,268. That is well above the country's average annual expenditures for people aged 65 and over of $61,432, according to federal data for 2024.

That makes Murray a more specific retirement fit, with particular considerations for anyone living on a fixed income. It's a better choice for retirees with solid savings, home equity, pension income, or an upper-middle-class retirement income who want convenience and services close by. Housing costs aren't low, with the average single-family home topping $500,000, according to GOBankingRate's list. But there are some benefits for retirees with a more flexible income to consider, including shopping, parks, modern city conveniences, and proximity to Salt Lake City. Plus, Murray's dining scene is a draw of its own, giving retirees with foodie interests even more reason to investigate.