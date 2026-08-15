Utah's Best Place For The Upper Middle Class To Retire Is A Vibrant Dining Hub Just Outside Salt Lake City
Utah's Salt Lake Valley has a way of making city life and mountain scenery feel unusually close together. Neighborhood streets sit below the mountains of the Wasatch Range, light rail cars run through the metro area, and a short drive can take you from shopping centers and restaurants to trailheads and mountains, then back to Downtown Salt Lake City with ease. Murray sits in the middle of all that convenience and scenery, about 7 miles south of Salt Lake City and close to major routes like I-15 and I-215. But beyond its draw for outdoors enthusiasts and people looking for mid-sized cities with vibrant dining, Murray is also a top pick for a specific demographic of retirees.
As of this writing, Utah has ranked in the top five healthiest states for older adults for over five years in a row, according to America's Health Rankings, coming in second place for 2026. That helps explain why Murray also nabbed 16th place on GoBankingRates' ranking of the "50 Best Retirement Towns for the Upper Middle Class" in 2025. The reason for that class distinction, though, is that Murray's annual "cost of living comfortably," according to the same ranking, is $124,268. That is well above the country's average annual expenditures for people aged 65 and over of $61,432, according to federal data for 2024.
That makes Murray a more specific retirement fit, with particular considerations for anyone living on a fixed income. It's a better choice for retirees with solid savings, home equity, pension income, or an upper-middle-class retirement income who want convenience and services close by. Housing costs aren't low, with the average single-family home topping $500,000, according to GOBankingRate's list. But there are some benefits for retirees with a more flexible income to consider, including shopping, parks, modern city conveniences, and proximity to Salt Lake City. Plus, Murray's dining scene is a draw of its own, giving retirees with foodie interests even more reason to investigate.
Dining gives Murray more energy than your average quiet suburb
According to Visit Salt Lake, Murray's dining scene stands out for its diversity. And with new restaurants opening often, Murray is quickly establishing itself as a Salt Lake dining hub. Range matters for retirees and non-retired foodies alike because it makes everyday social life and culinary exploration more interesting. Dinner can mean a neighborhood Thai meal, Mediterranean tapas, a nicer celebration restaurant, a casual burger stop, or a dressed-up cocktail night.
One of the top-rated and most-often mentioned spots in Murray is Prohibition, a 1920s-style speakeasy gastropub that serves specialty cocktails and an upscale menu. One Google reviewer said they ate "the best burger I have ever had in the US" here, while other reviewers recommended menu selections such as the Tommy Gun Tacos made with wagyu steak, the brunch options, and appetizers like Big House Sprouts. Another reviewer said, "Biting into the elk steak took me back to my childhood in ways that my own cooking cannot." The menu does seem to change, which makes sense for a "chef-driven" spot. The restaurant also hosts live entertainment, including popular burlesque and cabaret shows.
Asian food selections come in abundance in Murray, with recommendations pointing diners toward Tea Rose Diner for Thai food, Jinya Ramen Bar, and spots like Japanese restaurant Miyazaki. Meanwhile, Fashion Place adds a convenient hub for dining variety packed into one spot. The mall's site lists dining options such as Brio Italian Grille, Basta Pasteria, Taqueria 27, Red Rock Place, P.F. Chang's, and Via 313 Pizzeria, along with many others. In short, Murray's dining scene offers more energy than a typical bedroom community. The city has practical restaurants for weeknights, nicer places for birthdays and visitors, mall-adjacent dining for easy access, and enough variety to keep eating out interesting.
Parks, shopping, and senior programs are additional retirement perks
Murray's retirement appeal also comes from the places that fill regular weekdays. For example, the Wheeler Historic Farm offers 75 acres of natural landscape, public parkland, trails, and more. Visitors can walk the working farm during the daytime, see animals, picnic, browse the old-fashioned Rosebud Country Store in season, take a wagon ride, or tour the restored Victorian farmhouse, which dates back to 1896. For retirees, it makes for a relaxed outdoor activity, a place to take grandchildren, or a quiet morning walk without leaving the city.
Murray Park is another local advantage, boasting 63 acres of green space with walking trails, sports fields, and pickleball courts. The green spaces include an arboretum and rose garden, and visitors can attend outdoor concerts in the park's amphitheater or check out the park's recreation facility and outdoor pool. The city's senior programming adds another bonus. Murray Senior Recreation Center serves adults 55 and older with fun activities, regular luncheons, classes, and more. Membership is completely free, although some activities may cost extra.
For anyone who likes to spend their free time perusing shops, Visit Salt Lake calls shopping "one of the biggest sports in Murray." In addition to its variety of dining options, Fashion Place offers a ton of choices for retail therapy, from department store staples to smaller boutiques. Murray's downtown also focuses on a more walkable, mixed-use city center with neighborhood businesses, restaurants, green spaces, and cultural attractions. For retirees who can handle the cost, Murray offers an upscale version of Salt Lake Valley retirement with diverse dining, parks, shopping, easy city access, and mountain landscapes for peaceful nature retreats.