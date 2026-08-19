This Charming Midwest City Near Minneapolis Offers Golf Greens, Small Lakes, And Scenic Outdoor Fun

The public golf courses in Medina are so picturesque that the city is definitely a hidden gem golf destination. A certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary surrounded by wildlife, Baker National Golf Course in Baker Park Reserve is a sprawling 210-acre course immersed in nature. Lush, grassy elevated hills and sloping valleys make its 18-hole Championship Course challenging and scenic. Baker also boasts a driving range, separate areas to practice, and its 9-hole Evergreen Executive Course for beginners — or days when you want to spend time exploring more of Medina. You can even register for group and private golf lessons.

X-Golf Medina offers a different kind of golfing experience where the great outdoors is replaced with a state of the art indoor golf simulator using all the latest tech. Sure, you're not going to get the same experience as golfing next to wildlife, but it's a great option to get your golf fix in bad weather. Plus, kids of all ages are welcome to play, and they offer lessons as well. All X-Golf locations have restaurants on site, so you can spend a few hours swinging your club in a climate-controlled golfing experience while enjoying pub-fare and a full bar.

Just 13 minutes from Medina, Rush Creek Golf Club is an award-winning public golf course that was designed to exude the ambience of a members-only course on a tree-lined field of green. With both national and state-wide recognition, Rush Creek was voted Best Public Golf Course in Minnesota by the 2025 Minnesota Monthly Readers' Choice awards, and has hosted several LPGA tour events. The club has a golf shop and a palatial clubhouse with indoor fireside dining and an expansive patio overlooking the green at The Highlander, an award-winning restaurant and bar with a locally-sourced, seasonally changing menu, plus craft cocktails.