Nestled Between Blackpool And Liverpool Is A Scenic English Park With Lake Beauty, Trails, And Wildlife

England is covered with serene and beautiful natural places where one can calmly watch ducks floating on a pond, see squirrels in the trees, and walk wooded trails filled with lush underbrush and intriguing fungi. Such places are even better when one doesn't have to drive for hours to get to them. Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve is an ideal location for getting away from the noise and crowds of the city and enjoying the peaceful sounds and sights of nature. For residents of Blackpool, Liverpool, and other nearby towns, it's a quick and easy drive to get there.

This lovely nature reserve is only a one-hour drive south of Blackpool and north of Liverpool. Those flying in from elsewhere can land at Manchester Airport (MAN), which is also a one-hour drive away. Those from the coastal cities may enjoy a break from the shores and bask in the drive through countryside farms and charming towns, which will surround them until arriving at the dense woods that envelop the scenic lakes within the 106-acre reserve.

Nearly all the walking pathways are accessible for wheelchairs, and a visitor center offers vending machines and restrooms for a quick refresher. Whether you've worked up an appetite on the gorgeous lakeside trails or need an energy boost to begin your explorations, a cafe is on hand with a gift shop, where you can buy a trinket as a reminder of your time in this verdant reserve. A small parking fee grants access at all hours, and those who wish to return more often can obtain a parking pass for up to a year.