Between London And Worthing Is An English Escape With Quaint Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Scenic Gardens
If you're considering visiting England, naturally London and Worthing may be of interest. However, Haywards Heath near the Ouse Valley Viaduct is a less explored escape nestled between the two cities. Set in the administrative county of West Sussex, the commuter town serves around 30,000 residents, according to City Population.
Haywards Heath is about 45 minutes south of London by train and around 40 minutes from Worthing by train. The town dates back to 1544, although it took off after the London to Brighton railroad arrived in 1841. Today, the train remains a popular method of transportation connecting locals and visitors to Gatwick Airport, Brighton, and beyond.
Referred to as the gateway to the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Haywards Heath is characterized by its relaxed pace and picturesque landscapes. If you're hoping to enjoy the sunshine or partake in recreational fun, go between May and September. For a quieter experience, consider visiting between December and March. Popular attractions and activities include the All England Jumping Course in Hickstead and visiting vineyards on a Sussex Wine & Beer Adventure. However, Haywards Heath also has quaint shops, tasty local eats, and scenic gardens to explore.
Shop and savor the city's tasty local eats
Whether you're looking to do some hardcore shopping or have a delicious meal, Haywards Heath has a number of shops and local eats to choose from. Orchards Shopping Center consists of modern shops and well-known stores. Hart Country Stores, meanwhile, is a popular neighborhood café and store, serving brunch and lunch and selling dinnerware, wine, condiments, home fragrances, and wellness products.
The locally owned wine shop Grape & Grain, established in 2009, is also worth a visit. Its website states, "We still have the largest range of beers (over 400 on rotation), the largest selection of wines (over 1,000) and the largest selection of spirits (over 300) of anywhere in Sussex and farther." Items include "reds, whites, rosés, green, and orange wines from family-owned vineyards across the globe." You can enjoy charcuterie and coffee while you're there, or shop for cigars, beer, and cider.
If you like pairing your wine with pizza, check out The Safari Pizza Co., a philanthropic small business offering freshly made pies and brunch. You could build your itinerary around its events, which include wine tastings, cooking classes, trivia, and more. The Bay Tree, meanwhile, serves tea, coffee, and milkshakes alongside cakes, scones, sandwiches, and paninis. Its website states, "We source our ingredients as locally as possible and hand make most of our food on site every day [...] Our special recipe scones (fruit or cheese) are extremely popular and our sponge cakes are huge and delicious."
Experience Haywards Heath's most popular gardens
For those seeking more of a scenic nature experience, check out Kew Wakehurst, a "wild botanic garden full of diverse plants from around the globe and home to the Millennium Seed Bank." Visitors can explore forests, take in vibrant foliage colors in fall and meander around Mansion Pond. Walk through meadows, valleys, and prairies before allowing the kids to play in the Children's and Community Garden, which features a mud kitchen and vegetable beds. Other family-friendly attractions in the royal gardens include a tree trunk climbing track and dinosaur trail. Additionally, there's a wild wood path featuring "a historic and inspiring natural gallery of hand-woven structures, from oversized chairs to native favorites such as deer and badgers."
Borde Hill is another option that may appeal to nature lovers. Open to visitors from mid-February to early January, its website says it's "a nationally important English country garden with magnificent views" of 383 acres of heritage-listed parkland and woodland set within High Weald Valley. Explore its lily pool, subtropical plants, shrubs, and more. Kew Wakehurst and Borde Hill Garden each offer dining options and shops, making them convenient one-stop tourist attractions.
If you have more time, explore the shops and buzzing food scene in the charming village of Billingshurst in West Sussex, or visit Brighton Palace Pier's amusement park, which is under an hour from Worthing. For a more tropical experience, consider one of these underrated island destinations in the U.K.