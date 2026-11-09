Between London And Worthing Is An English Escape With Quaint Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Scenic Gardens

If you're considering visiting England, naturally London and Worthing may be of interest. However, Haywards Heath near the Ouse Valley Viaduct is a less explored escape nestled between the two cities. Set in the administrative county of West Sussex, the commuter town serves around 30,000 residents, according to City Population.

Haywards Heath is about 45 minutes south of London by train and around 40 minutes from Worthing by train. The town dates back to 1544, although it took off after the London to Brighton railroad arrived in 1841. Today, the train remains a popular method of transportation connecting locals and visitors to Gatwick Airport, Brighton, and beyond.

Referred to as the gateway to the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Haywards Heath is characterized by its relaxed pace and picturesque landscapes. If you're hoping to enjoy the sunshine or partake in recreational fun, go between May and September. For a quieter experience, consider visiting between December and March. Popular attractions and activities include the All England Jumping Course in Hickstead and visiting vineyards on a Sussex Wine & Beer Adventure. However, Haywards Heath also has quaint shops, tasty local eats, and scenic gardens to explore.