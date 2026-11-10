Between Worthing And Chatham Is A Charming Market Town With Afternoon Tea, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
There are moments when escaping the bustle of the big city really hits the spot. Londoners craving a weekend getaway for a bit of fresh air should consider spending time in Crowborough, a historic market town known for its breezy atmosphere. Sitting atop a gentle slope amidst the High Weald National Landscape, visitors to Crowborough will find winding lanes crowded with Victorian architecture just waiting to be explored. Londoners can hop on a train directly to Crowborough in about an hour, making it an ideal option for a relaxing day trip.
Though the area's history stretches all the way back to Roman times, it was the Victorians who put Crowborough on the map as a holiday destination. In fact, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle enjoyed the town's fresh air so much he decided to live out the rest of his days here. Today, tourists can snap photos with the statue dedicated to the Sherlock Holmes author at the intersection in the center of town. From there, shoppers can wander along the High Street to explore the local boutiques, while foodies can stop by the monthly farmers' market.
When hunger strikes, sit down to afternoon tea at one of the town's cozy cafes, or head to the local pub for some hearty nosh. Meanwhile, the picturesque countryside scenery and overgrown woodlands all around mean nature lovers can venture out for refreshing treks. Locals down by the south coast in Worthing can drive up to Crowborough in roughly an hour, while anyone to the north in Chatham is about 90 minutes away by car. For travelers wanting to extend their stay, book a room at the Fairstowe Bed and Breakfast, a historic country house on the outskirts of town, or sleep under the stars at the Crowborough Camping and Caravanning Club Site.
Local shops and afternoon tea in Crowborough, England
Framed by brick storefronts and half-timbered facades, the High Street offers a pleasant backdrop to enjoy some retail therapy. Eager shoppers should stop by Zest, an independent gift shop which has been there for two decades. Browse around for everything from seasonal decor to bath products, scented candles, and stylish tableware, along with illustrated calendars and greeting cards, plushies, and even card games. Meanwhile, oenophiles should pop into Alteus Wines just a short walk away. Tucked within a rustic brick facade, the giant window displays beckon customers to browse the bottle racks for wines, ciders, and gin. Additionally, every fourth Saturday of the month is the farmers' market, where stalls offer everything from fruits and veggies to fresh seafood, jars of honey, and bakery treats.
After you've shopped 'til you've dropped, a spot of afternoon tea is always a good idea. Not far from the gift shop is Carson's Tea House, which is highly rated on Google. Previous customers have been impressed by the tasty flavors along with the relaxed atmosphere and friendly service. Take the classic afternoon tea for all the usual offerings like fruit scones with clotted cream, assorted sandwiches, and desserts, or try the savory afternoon tea to enjoy cheese scones, quiches, and sausage rolls. Make sure to book either option at least a full day in advance.
For a similar spread amidst a cozy pub vibe, head over to the White Hart on the Green, also well rated on Google. Tuck into sandwiches and scones, paired with desserts like cheesecake and brownies. Wash it all down with a cup of tea or even a glass of sparkling wine, and remember to make a reservation in advance. Next, continue the countryside adventures just 20 minutes away in Uckfield, an English town with easy access to outdoor fun, historic charm, and tasty eats.
Head into the outdoors around Crowborough, England
While sightseers are busy shopping, outdoor fiends can explore the town's countryside landscape. Just a 5-minute drive from the town center is Crowborough Country Park, a 16-acre oasis of woodland where leisurely strolls await. Leafy trees and tall grasses frame the edge of a wide trail looping for about a half-mile through the park, which was once a clay quarry. Babbling creeks cut through the landscape, making the scenery even more picturesque, while rocky crags are remnants of the park's industrial origins. Benches dotted all around offer walkers a spot to soak up the peaceful atmosphere. The park is free to enter and open throughout the year. Visit in the springtime to see bluebells growing amidst the grassy meadows.
To amble amidst wide-open fields, head to Walshes Park on the outskirts of town. Nature lovers will be able to enjoy "lovely walks along mown paths and gravel tracks through lovely meadows," according to a previous visitor. Three different walking trails, each one roughly a mile long, crisscross the parkland with scenic overlooks along the way. Find a bench to sit down and gaze out across the fields for sweeping views of the High Weald hills rising up in the distance. The grassy meadows eventually merge into marshlands framed by trees. Boardwalk paths and bridges weave through the landscape, eventually bringing visitors to Moat Field, where hikers can peek at the remnants of a medieval manor which once stood on the site.
After you've spent time in Crowborough, find more adventures just 30 minutes further south in Lewes, a charming town inside a national park with medieval streets and antique shops. For a day by the sea, about an hour's drive away is Eastbourne, a coastal town with beaches and a quaint pier.