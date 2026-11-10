Between Worthing And Chatham Is A Charming Market Town With Afternoon Tea, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

There are moments when escaping the bustle of the big city really hits the spot. Londoners craving a weekend getaway for a bit of fresh air should consider spending time in Crowborough, a historic market town known for its breezy atmosphere. Sitting atop a gentle slope amidst the High Weald National Landscape, visitors to Crowborough will find winding lanes crowded with Victorian architecture just waiting to be explored. Londoners can hop on a train directly to Crowborough in about an hour, making it an ideal option for a relaxing day trip.

Though the area's history stretches all the way back to Roman times, it was the Victorians who put Crowborough on the map as a holiday destination. In fact, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle enjoyed the town's fresh air so much he decided to live out the rest of his days here. Today, tourists can snap photos with the statue dedicated to the Sherlock Holmes author at the intersection in the center of town. From there, shoppers can wander along the High Street to explore the local boutiques, while foodies can stop by the monthly farmers' market.

When hunger strikes, sit down to afternoon tea at one of the town's cozy cafes, or head to the local pub for some hearty nosh. Meanwhile, the picturesque countryside scenery and overgrown woodlands all around mean nature lovers can venture out for refreshing treks. Locals down by the south coast in Worthing can drive up to Crowborough in roughly an hour, while anyone to the north in Chatham is about 90 minutes away by car. For travelers wanting to extend their stay, book a room at the Fairstowe Bed and Breakfast, a historic country house on the outskirts of town, or sleep under the stars at the Crowborough Camping and Caravanning Club Site.