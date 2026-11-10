Under An Hour From Norwich Is A Cozy Village With Medieval Ruins, A Scenic Beach, And Military History

Weybourne is within an official national landscape with gorgeous ocean views. For an up-close look at the North Sea in Weybourne, head to Weybourne Beach. You can park at the pay-and-display parking lot and then walk down to the shingle-strewn shoreline. The beach runs along the Norfolk Coast Path and stretches in either direction as far as the eye can see. Solo strollers and dog walkers pace the shore, and it's also nice to simply sit and listen to the sea as it washes over the pebbles. Keep your eBird app open if you're a birdwatcher. Ospreys, Northern gannets, red-throated loons, and mute swans have all been spotted there.

Head to the center of the village to visit Weybourne Priory Church. You can explore the ruins of the original church structure there, which include remains of the tower built in the 10th century. The church also houses interesting artifacts, such as a woman's face carved into a bench and a copy of a medieval priory seal. The grounds house a churchyard, where you can see the graves of notable community members and six sailors who perished aboard the SS George Royle during a fierce blizzard.

To learn about Weybourne's military past, buy a ticket to the Muckleburgh Military Collection. The museum's collection includes a range of military vehicles, including a British Chieftain and a Canadian-manufactured Grizzly. You can also view rare vehicles, such as a Ford GPA amphibious Jeep and an Austin K2/Y military ambulance. For a bit of role-play, consider booking a drive in a 15-tonne armored personnel carrier, guided by an expert instructor, of course.