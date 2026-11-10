Indiana's Affordable Midwest City Is A Quick Fort Wayne Day Trip With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Spaces

The sheer greenery of this small Indiana town is unmatched in the spring and summer, and in the fall, the foliage becomes even more photogenic in shades of gold, orange, and red. Huntington offers a wide variety of outdoor spaces to enjoy no matter what season you visit. Each has its own draw.

Of all the parks and recreation areas in town, Sunken Gardens is the most iconic. This garden oasis offers stone bridges, ponds and a landscape that looks and feels like it was taken straight out of a fantasy story. Thanks to its sunken design, this little urban escape on the western side of town feels like you're miles away from civilization.

Learn all about the history of Huntington at Historic Forks of the Wabash, an outdoor museum and park that sits on the banks of the Wabash River with numerous intact historic buildings on-site. Or walk the one-mile trail at Evergreen Park, enjoy excellent river views, and stop to admire the wildflower prairie before exploring the Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, just five minutes away on the southern side of town. If Tel-Hy doesn't work for you, we also love Pehkokia Woods, just seven minutes away from Tel-Hy. Craving a little more? The town of Markle is another riverside gem near Fort Wayne with plenty of natural attractions perfect for a day trip.