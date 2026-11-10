Indiana's Affordable Midwest City Is A Quick Fort Wayne Day Trip With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Spaces
Hidden in a lush, tree-filled Indiana county just 35 minutes from Fort Wayne is a little town called Huntington. Visitors can reach Huntington by car or fly into Fort Wayne International Airport and drive west on US-24; it's a quick, easy day trip idea for Hoosiers and out-of-state visitors alike. This little riverside spot is filled with unique shops, eateries, and outdoor activities to keep you busy.
Established in 1834 and nicknamed "The Lime City" for its limestone quarries and kilns, Huntington is a little slice of Americana waiting to be experienced. Everywhere you turn, you're met with classical architecture spanning multiple eras, lush flowers, well-tended foliage in public spaces that creates a peaceful atmosphere and inviting storefronts (often adorably decorated for whatever holiday might be coming up) sure to reel you in from the moment you arrive. Between a deliciously charming downtown and numerous serene parks and outdoor spaces peppered throughout its 9.4 square miles, Huntington, Indiana, is definitely deserving of a spot on your "must-go" list.
A charming, walkable downtown
With photogenic red-brick Federal and Greek Revival architecture (among other styles), numerous historic sites scattered throughout downtown, and plenty of sidewalks and paths to explore, downtown Huntington is easy to explore on foot. You'll walk past an assortment of little gems that you can't find anywhere else; mom-and-pop shops and eateries are everywhere you turn. For example, one of Indiana's most beloved dishes is the breaded tenderloin sandwich, and Huntington's very own Nick's Kitchen (a charming hole-in-the-wall restaurant that has been operated by the Drabenstot family since 1969) is where the sandwich was invented. Simply put, a visit to Nick's is a must when exploring downtown. When you're done eating, explore the impressive local art scene at Huntington's many attractions and events.
Meet some creative locals at a class or check out the latest gallery exhibits at the Huntington Art Center. Immerse yourself in the Huntington County Mural Trail, which weaves right through town and showcases spectacular art by local artists. One-of-a-kind murals and street art provide a colorful backdrop throughout town, adding to its modern Midwestern appeal. Finally, catch a symphony at the Merillat Centre for the Arts. If you can manage to squeeze all of these activities into one day, we'll be impressed. But if you want to stay a little longer to check everything off your bucket list, Huntington's hotels and motels are very affordable, often costing under $100 per night
Verdant outdoor spaces
The sheer greenery of this small Indiana town is unmatched in the spring and summer, and in the fall, the foliage becomes even more photogenic in shades of gold, orange, and red. Huntington offers a wide variety of outdoor spaces to enjoy no matter what season you visit. Each has its own draw.
Of all the parks and recreation areas in town, Sunken Gardens is the most iconic. This garden oasis offers stone bridges, ponds and a landscape that looks and feels like it was taken straight out of a fantasy story. Thanks to its sunken design, this little urban escape on the western side of town feels like you're miles away from civilization.
Learn all about the history of Huntington at Historic Forks of the Wabash, an outdoor museum and park that sits on the banks of the Wabash River with numerous intact historic buildings on-site. Or walk the one-mile trail at Evergreen Park, enjoy excellent river views, and stop to admire the wildflower prairie before exploring the Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, just five minutes away on the southern side of town. If Tel-Hy doesn't work for you, we also love Pehkokia Woods, just seven minutes away from Tel-Hy. Craving a little more? The town of Markle is another riverside gem near Fort Wayne with plenty of natural attractions perfect for a day trip.