Under An Hour From Middlesbrough Is 'The World's First Railroad Town' With A Historic Charm And A Gorgeous Park

These days, taking the train is a routine part of daily life. Subway cars shuttle commuters from home to the office, while high-speed rail networks whisk passengers between cities and even countries. But have you ever stopped to wonder how passenger rail travel began? Let's travel back in time to 1825, in a rural English town called Shildon. Before a crowd of onlookers, an English engineer named George Stephenson hopped aboard Locomotion No. 1, a steam-powered engine on wheels that pulled a coach full of passengers along the newly opened Stockton and Darlington Railway. Stephenson was dubbed the "father of railways," and Shildon became known as "the world's first railway town."

Today, visitors to this idyllic locale in County Durham can still experience much of its locomotive heyday. A stroll around the quiet lanes reveals rustic brick warehouses and stone manors dotted here and there, some built back in the early 19th century as the railroad attracted new businesses and workers. Just a short walk from Shildon's modern-day rail station is Locomotion, a vast museum where train aficionados can wander among an extensive indoor collection of railway vehicles.

Meanwhile, more casual travelers can head into the town center, where rows of trees towering above the quaint architecture create a pleasant backdrop for leisurely strolls. Also near the town center is Hackworth Park, where visitors craving a breath of fresh air can explore wildflower meadows and woodland scenery. At the end of the day, a bevy of local eateries and rustic pubs along Main Street offer plenty of ways to refuel. Travelers coming from Middlesbrough can take a train or drive to Shildon in less than an hour, while Londoners are about three hours away by train.