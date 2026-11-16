On The Isle Of Wight Is A Classic Coastal Resort Town With Fresh Seafood, An Amusement Pier, And Sandy Beach
Forever tied to classic rock history due to its legendary festivals, the Isle of Wight is located off the coast of England and offers a world of island adventures. Its 147 square miles are peppered with seaside holiday towns, such as Sandown. Framed by coastal cliffs on the southeast coast, Sandown has classic seaside vibes and became a prominent resort destination in the 19th century (Queen Victoria famously popularized the Isle of Wight during this time period). Sandown Pier, which stands on Sandown Beach, is a remnant of this era. This structure stretches out into Sandown Bay and continues to provide nostalgic thrills. Hungry beachgoers will find fresh seafood on Sandown's esplanade, only minutes away from this landmark.
However, to experience all this, you must first reach the Isle of Wight. This might be easier than you think: the island is accessible by ferry. Say you're in London. You can travel to Portsmouth, a city on England's south coast, and take a Wightlink ferry to either Fishbourne or to Ryde. Keep in mind that if you have a vehicle, you will have to opt for the route to Fishbourne, which, like Ryde, is about a 20-minute drive away from Sandown.
Still, it is entirely possible to make this trip without a car (from London, you can take a train to Portsmouth, hop on the ferry to Ryde, where you can either take a train or bus to Sandown). Tickets for Wightlink can be purchased online, but note the fare is more expensive if you're bringing a vehicle. Whether you are driving or not, the journey from London to Sandown can take around three hours. Upon arriving in town, visitors should head straight to the sandy and scenic shores of Sandown Beach, which won a Blue Flag Award in 2026.
A day on the shore at Sandown Beach on the Isle of Wight
Known for its distinct gold sand, there are more than 5 miles of Sandown Beach to explore. Keep an eye out for sea glass, write reviewers on Google. Or trek the revetment, a paved waterfront path that stretches from Sandown to neighboring Shanklin, a scenic coastal town with an award-winning beach. Beachgoers who are looking to bask in sand and the Isle of Wight's legendary sunshine can take advantage of seasonal deck and lounge chair rentals offered on the shore. As they relax and recline, they can enjoy views of Sandown Pier and the cliffs of nearby Culver Down. Why not take the plunge and go for a swim?
Lifeguards are on duty in the summer, and visitors can book a beach hut online, to use as their private retreat on the shore for the day. Kayaks and paddleboards are another amenity you can expect to find at Sandown Beach. When stomachs start to growl, visitors can fill their bellies at one of the coastal-inspired eateries on Sandown's esplanade. The Ocean Deck boasts an elevated pub-style ambiance and outdoor waterfront seating. Fish pie is among the seafood creations at this award-winning establishment. This is a frequently reviewed dish on Google, with one individual noting that its "cheesy mash wraps you in a warm comforting hug."
Adjacent to The Ocean Deck is The Reef. Here, foodies can feast on roasted fish dishes, like sea bass with Mediterranean ratatouille, in a polished dining room or patio space. On the revetment, there's The Beach Shack, a cafe with a rooftop terrace. Primarily serving seafood, the eatery is known to offer dishes ranging from fish and chips ("The homemade batter is very light and the fish is fresh," states a Google review) to salt and pepper squid tapas.
Old school fun at Sandown Pier
"Old fashioned adventure awaits!" states a Tripadvisor review about Sandown Pier. Also nestled on the esplanade, its exterior proudly declares in neon lights that it provides "A whole day's fun in one." This destination has been entertaining beachgoers since 1879 and is one of the best piers in England for ocean views. Here, kiddos can ride bumper cars (referred to as dodgems in the U.K.) and spinning teacups that overlook the water. While its outdoor attractions are only available seasonally, there's more fun waiting within. Indoor attractions include an arcade with slot games, claw machines, and photo booths. Additionally, there's an Aztec and jungle-themed mini golf course and a bowling alley.
And that's not all. For families with younger children, there's Magic Island, a playground complete with a ball pit. Aside from kitschy concession stands with sweet treats, Sandown Pier is home to Scruffy Jacks, a nautical-themed sports bar with dance nights and other events (more information can be found on Facebook). Indeed, there's something for all ages, and although some Tripadvisor reviewers describe Sandown Pier as dated, others often highlight its affordability. You can, for example, bowl for £4 (or around $5).
Sandown Pier is open year-round, so if you're visiting outside of the busy summer season, rest assured that you can still immerse yourself in Sandown's classic coastal vibes. What's more, the esplanade is lined with waterfront accommodations, like the Trouville Hotel, which has a history dating back to 1832. This means that visitors can stay only feet away from Sandown Pier and Sandown Beach. Planning to spend a few days on the Isle of Wight? You could also explore Cowes, a town located a 30-minute drive away that is steeped in nautical charm and elegance.