On The Isle Of Wight Is A Classic Coastal Resort Town With Fresh Seafood, An Amusement Pier, And Sandy Beach

Forever tied to classic rock history due to its legendary festivals, the Isle of Wight is located off the coast of England and offers a world of island adventures. Its 147 square miles are peppered with seaside holiday towns, such as Sandown. Framed by coastal cliffs on the southeast coast, Sandown has classic seaside vibes and became a prominent resort destination in the 19th century (Queen Victoria famously popularized the Isle of Wight during this time period). Sandown Pier, which stands on Sandown Beach, is a remnant of this era. This structure stretches out into Sandown Bay and continues to provide nostalgic thrills. Hungry beachgoers will find fresh seafood on Sandown's esplanade, only minutes away from this landmark.

However, to experience all this, you must first reach the Isle of Wight. This might be easier than you think: the island is accessible by ferry. Say you're in London. You can travel to Portsmouth, a city on England's south coast, and take a Wightlink ferry to either Fishbourne or to Ryde. Keep in mind that if you have a vehicle, you will have to opt for the route to Fishbourne, which, like Ryde, is about a 20-minute drive away from Sandown.

Still, it is entirely possible to make this trip without a car (from London, you can take a train to Portsmouth, hop on the ferry to Ryde, where you can either take a train or bus to Sandown). Tickets for Wightlink can be purchased online, but note the fare is more expensive if you're bringing a vehicle. Whether you are driving or not, the journey from London to Sandown can take around three hours. Upon arriving in town, visitors should head straight to the sandy and scenic shores of Sandown Beach, which won a Blue Flag Award in 2026.