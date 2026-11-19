How is an American author's childhood memoir set on a Dominican coconut plantation connected to a small town's tourism boom? It offers a fascinating glimpse into a very different Miches. In 1946, young Rita Gardner moved with her family from the United States to Miches, Dominican Republic. She documented their experiences in her 2014 memoir, "The Coconut Latitudes: Secrets, Storms, and Survival in the Caribbean." Fast forward to today, and her story has inspired new development in Miches, a town on the country's "Emerald Coast" that is becoming one of its newest up-and-coming vacation destinations.

Punta Cana may come to mind when you think of the Dominican Republic, with its sprawling all-inclusive resorts along white-sand beaches full of tourists sipping piña coladas. However, about 90 minutes northwest, Miches is a more peaceful alternative that's still under the radar. At Playa Esmeralda, the area's flagship beach, palm trees line the shore with relatively few crowds and even fewer signs of sargassum (also known as brown seaweed). There are also national parks, mountain excursions, boat trips, and cacao farms in the area, so you don't have to spend your entire vacation at a swim-up bar (though there's nothing wrong with that, either).

I experienced some of these attractions firsthand during a September 2026 press trip hosted by the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, with complimentary excursions to Los Haitises National Park, Cacao Canducito, and Montaña Redonda. I also stayed at Secrets Playa Esmeralda and toured Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, courtesy of the hosts. While I visited in September, there are plenty more to explore year-round, such as humpback whale watching between January and March in nearby Samaná Bay, off the Dominican Republic's underrated Samaná Peninsula.