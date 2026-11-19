The Dominican Republic's Charming Coastal Town Has Gorgeous Beaches, Resorts, And National Park Adventures
How is an American author's childhood memoir set on a Dominican coconut plantation connected to a small town's tourism boom? It offers a fascinating glimpse into a very different Miches. In 1946, young Rita Gardner moved with her family from the United States to Miches, Dominican Republic. She documented their experiences in her 2014 memoir, "The Coconut Latitudes: Secrets, Storms, and Survival in the Caribbean." Fast forward to today, and her story has inspired new development in Miches, a town on the country's "Emerald Coast" that is becoming one of its newest up-and-coming vacation destinations.
Punta Cana may come to mind when you think of the Dominican Republic, with its sprawling all-inclusive resorts along white-sand beaches full of tourists sipping piña coladas. However, about 90 minutes northwest, Miches is a more peaceful alternative that's still under the radar. At Playa Esmeralda, the area's flagship beach, palm trees line the shore with relatively few crowds and even fewer signs of sargassum (also known as brown seaweed). There are also national parks, mountain excursions, boat trips, and cacao farms in the area, so you don't have to spend your entire vacation at a swim-up bar (though there's nothing wrong with that, either).
I experienced some of these attractions firsthand during a September 2026 press trip hosted by the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, with complimentary excursions to Los Haitises National Park, Cacao Canducito, and Montaña Redonda. I also stayed at Secrets Playa Esmeralda and toured Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, courtesy of the hosts. While I visited in September, there are plenty more to explore year-round, such as humpback whale watching between January and March in nearby Samaná Bay, off the Dominican Republic's underrated Samaná Peninsula.
Beaches and resort stays in Miches, Dominican Republic
Remember Rita Gardner and the coconut plantation from the beginning of our story? Her connection to Miches lives on at Secrets Playa Esmeralda and Dreams Playa Esmeralda, two neighboring resorts that opened in 2025 as part of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. The resort honors her with Rita's Point, one of their waterfront event venues. Connected by a walkway on Playa Esmeralda, Secrets is adults-only, while Dreams welcomes families. So, if you're vacationing with another couple who insist on bringing their children, but you'd prefer uninterrupted cocktails by the pool, everyone can enjoy their own holiday. At Secrets, there's a piano bar with live music and the 24-hour Coco Café, where I enjoyed an evening routine of ordering an affogato (espresso poured over vanilla ice cream). During my stay, I also caught an '80s cover band, painted a sunflower on a traditional Dominican straw hat, participated in a rum tasting and ceviche class, and danced to a DJ at Half Time, Dreams' sports bar and nightclub.
Another hotel option is Zemi Miches Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort, just six minutes away and part of Curio Collection by Hilton. This hotel incorporates elements of Indigenous Taíno culture, starting with its name, which refers to spiritual beings associated with ancestors and nature. Its stylish decor includes chairs that resemble the dujo, a type of carved wooden throne where Taíno leaders sat during rituals. My favorite feature was a large tree in the courtyard that splits the pool in two and gives it a unique look overlooking the palm-lined bay. For evening entertainment, try to find the resort's secret speakeasy. Here's a clue: What looks like a staff-only locker room near the coffee shop isn't quite what it seems, so go ahead and try to open the door.
What to explore outside the resorts in Miches, Dominican Republic
An hour west of Miches, Los Haitises National Park feels like stepping onto the set of "Jurassic Park" (and there are actually many JP filming locations you can visit). Accessible primarily by boat, the roughly 620-square-mile reserve means "mountainous land" in Taíno. During my trip, birds soared above the limestone formations known as "mogotes," while inside its caves, our enthusiastic guide swept his flashlight across ancient walls to reveal carved faces, including one of the goddess of fertility, as well as petroglyphs that added to the feeling that a dinosaur might appear any minute.
Then there's Montaña Redonda, 20 minutes east of Miches and rising to around 1,000 feet above sea level and offering panoramic views of Laguna Limón, a coastal freshwater lagoon. The summit is famous for giant swings that send you soaring over the hillside for that gravity-defying shot for the 'Gram. You can also zip-line above the treetops or pedal a suspended bicycle across a high-wire cable if you're brave (I stuck to the swings). First, though, you must reach the summit on foot or via a thrilling, bumpy trailer ride up a rocky dirt road.
As a self-professed chocoholic, I couldn't pass up Cacao Canducito, a family-run artisanal cacao farm ten minutes inland from Miches. Our host, Eduardo, explained that his family has been "cacaocultores," or cacao farmers, since 1947. They've weathered challenges over the years, including Hurricane Fiona in 2022, after which they had to replant their trees. The tour covers the cacao-making process, from splitting pods with a machete and tasting tangy, fruit-like pulp to fermentation and sun-drying. It also includes cacao tasting, from delicious honey-coated chocolate beans to a chocolate-infused version of mamajuana, a traditional Dominican rum drink.