Under Two Hours From Portsmouth Is A Victorian Island Town With Fresh Seafood, Clear Waters, And Family Fun
Even an island nation needs an island escape of its own. Luckily, the United Kingdom isn't lacking for them. Just under two hours from Portsmouth, Ventnor is located on the Isle of Wight's south coast, a former fishing village that later became a Victorian haven for the sick who were drawn by its Mediterranean-like climate and bracing sea air. Today, it's no less restorative with its bounty of fresh seafood, dips in clear waters, and annual festivals that add up to fun for the whole family.
Vestiges of Ventnor's heyday as a thriving Victorian health resort are still stamped into the town. Carved into the steep hillside, zigzagging streets wind past the independent boutiques, cafes, and restaurants of High Street and lead down to the Esplanade, a seafront promenade built in 1848. Where patients were once nursed back to health, the site of the former Royal National Hospital for Diseases of the Chest now nurtures more than 30,000 plants from around the world at Ventnor Botanic Garden.
Craving that whiff of the sea air in Ventnor? Trains from London Waterloo can whisk you to Portsmouth Harbour in a little more than an hour and a half, and from there you can board Wightlink's 22-minute catamaran to Ryde Pier Head on the Isle of Wight. From Ryde, a train to Shanklin and a short bus ride will have you standing by the seaside in about 45 minutes, a journey that's sure to work up an appetite for Ventnor's fresh seafood.
Seafood delights and clear waters
Two centuries of change haven't made a dent in Ventnor's fishing roots. Keeping that spirit alive is Ventnor Haven Fishery, a family-run, sea-to-stall institution whose day boats head out each morning and return with fresh crab, lobster, and fish. The fishery's catch makes it onto the menu at The Spyglass Inn, housed in a building dating back to around 1830 and considered one of the oldest along the Esplanade. Grab a seat on its sea-facing terrace and order the Admiral's Platter, which the island's tourism board calls "the stuff of legend."
There's no better way to find unique places to eat while on vacation than a local's recommendation. Speaking to National Geographic, Isle of Wight local and garlic farmer Natasha Edwards singled out The Crab Shed for street food fare, which is "right on the beach and is a great place to try it." For a more elevated, Asian-fusion take on seafood, Smoking Lobster also gets Edwards' vote for its seafood platter "with everything on it, including incredible lobster and crab."
Walk those meals off at Ventnor Beach, a compact yet charming stretch of golden sand mixed with red shingle. Its clean waters are rated as "Excellent" by the Environment Agency, according to SwimSafe UK. Visitors take full advantage of Ventnor's beach in the summer, renting deck chairs for sunbathing while children swim in the clear water under the watch of lifeguards. A mile away from Ventnor Beach, Steephill Cove is a quieter alternative. Lack of road access means it takes some effort to get there, but the short trek is rewarded with a cliff-ringed beach, a smattering of fishermen's cottages, and rock pools for children to explore at low tide.
Something for everyone in the family
Numerous festivals take place in this corner of the island, the most famous being the Ventnor Fringe, a summer arts festival in July that transforms Ventnor into an open-air stage for theater, comedy, and live music. On its heels comes the August Ventnor Carnival: a jam-packed, week-long family-friendly event, including marching bands, games, art exhibitions, live music, a dog show, and an illuminated parade. Come November, head down to the seafront for the town's annual bonfire night fireworks display.
Between festivals, kids can keep busy at the Esplanade's Isle of Wight-shaped Paddling Pool, a nostalgic attraction that took second place on the Seaside Heritage Network's Bucket and Spade List of top seaside places in 2024. Older kids with more energy to burn can lace up their hiking shoes for a trek up to St. Boniface Down, the highest point on the Isle of Wight. Ventnor's walking trails make a steep 660-foot climb to the summit. The rewards of all that effort are views of the island's rolling chalk downs and the English Channel, and perhaps sightings of a few feral goats — all great fodder for that Instagram feed.
Have more time on your hands to explore the island? Head 4 miles northeast along the coast to Shanklin, a neighboring Isle of Wight town known for its award-winning beach, fresh seafood, and teahouses. Another option is Cowes on the north coast, an island enclave steeped in nautical charm and coastal elegance.