Even an island nation needs an island escape of its own. Luckily, the United Kingdom isn't lacking for them. Just under two hours from Portsmouth, Ventnor is located on the Isle of Wight's south coast, a former fishing village that later became a Victorian haven for the sick who were drawn by its Mediterranean-like climate and bracing sea air. Today, it's no less restorative with its bounty of fresh seafood, dips in clear waters, and annual festivals that add up to fun for the whole family.

Vestiges of Ventnor's heyday as a thriving Victorian health resort are still stamped into the town. Carved into the steep hillside, zigzagging streets wind past the independent boutiques, cafes, and restaurants of High Street and lead down to the Esplanade, a seafront promenade built in 1848. Where patients were once nursed back to health, the site of the former Royal National Hospital for Diseases of the Chest now nurtures more than 30,000 plants from around the world at Ventnor Botanic Garden.

Craving that whiff of the sea air in Ventnor? Trains from London Waterloo can whisk you to Portsmouth Harbour in a little more than an hour and a half, and from there you can board Wightlink's 22-minute catamaran to Ryde Pier Head on the Isle of Wight. From Ryde, a train to Shanklin and a short bus ride will have you standing by the seaside in about 45 minutes, a journey that's sure to work up an appetite for Ventnor's fresh seafood.