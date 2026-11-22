Tens of millions of visitors flock to the United Kingdom in a single year, and while many come to experience the world-famous cities, literary heritage, and jaw-dropping landscapes, there's another facet of local culture that should be part of every well-rounded itinerary: the charming market towns. Filled with artisan stalls and backed by centuries of tradition, these often hidden gems promise a more relaxed, authentic-feeling experience compared to the overcrowded metropolises. One place, in particular, combines its classic market allure with outdoor recreation and unmissable historical attractions: Barnard Castle. Located in County Durham and nestled along the banks of the River Tees, this is a small yet scenic gem that was named after a 12th-century landmark that remains one of the area's main highlights.

While there'll be a lot of history to take in, Barnard Castle is also known for its markets, with vendors selling organic, high-quality produce and handmade crafts. Those who want to complete the storybook-like experience can't leave without visiting the nearby High Force Waterfall, one of the biggest in the UK at nearly 69 feet tall.

Barnard Castle shouldn't be difficult to reach. You'll find it between Newcastle upon Tyne (50 miles northeast) and Lancaster (65 miles southwest). Manchester and Liverpool are both under two and a half hours away by car, as well. That said, fliers can choose between several closer entryways, including Teesside International Airport (MME) and Newcastle International Airport (NCL). Thanks to the town's compact, pedestrian-friendly layout, you won't have to worry about driving around. Still, if you're planning to go on day trips, keep in mind that public transportation options connecting you to most major points of interest generally take longer than driving and might require several changes, so consider whether getting a rental would be the right choice for you.