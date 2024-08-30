The Absolute Best Fall Getaways You'll Find On The West Coast

There's something so peaceful about fall. The weather transforms from blistering to mild, and chilly nights eventually appear. Things like candles, books, and sweaters all come to mind at this time of the year. It's no wonder that fall is nicknamed the cozy season. With that said, if you cannot go on a summer vacation, know that autumn is just as ideal or even more so for traveling. Per CNN, travel experts like Hayley Berg from Hopper and Jim Bendt from Pique Travel Design note that tourists will miss out on the deluge of visitors and, ultimately, get more bang for their buck as the summertime fades away. In addition, there are a variety of seasonal activities to delight in.

If you're looking for where to travel, choose the West Coast. This wondrous region includes California, Oregon, and Washington. While Oregon and Washington are famed for their colorful fall beauty, California is not so much. Nevertheless, all three states have endless diverse destinations to explore, perfect for getting into the autumnal mood.

Do you already live in this region? Then consider yourself lucky. With pristine beaches, forests, and islands, there's a reason why the West Coast is often referred to as the best coast. But before you hit the road or catch a flight, make sure you pack the snugest sweater you have and grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte.