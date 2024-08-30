The Absolute Best Fall Getaways You'll Find On The West Coast
There's something so peaceful about fall. The weather transforms from blistering to mild, and chilly nights eventually appear. Things like candles, books, and sweaters all come to mind at this time of the year. It's no wonder that fall is nicknamed the cozy season. With that said, if you cannot go on a summer vacation, know that autumn is just as ideal or even more so for traveling. Per CNN, travel experts like Hayley Berg from Hopper and Jim Bendt from Pique Travel Design note that tourists will miss out on the deluge of visitors and, ultimately, get more bang for their buck as the summertime fades away. In addition, there are a variety of seasonal activities to delight in.
If you're looking for where to travel, choose the West Coast. This wondrous region includes California, Oregon, and Washington. While Oregon and Washington are famed for their colorful fall beauty, California is not so much. Nevertheless, all three states have endless diverse destinations to explore, perfect for getting into the autumnal mood.
Do you already live in this region? Then consider yourself lucky. With pristine beaches, forests, and islands, there's a reason why the West Coast is often referred to as the best coast. But before you hit the road or catch a flight, make sure you pack the snugest sweater you have and grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte.
Julian, California
San Diego is famous for having the best beaches in Southern California. However, San Diego County is also home to Julian, a picturesque mountain town located about an hour and a half from Downtown San Diego and less than three hours from Los Angeles. In the late 19th century, Julian was a mining hotspot. Now, the town's notoriety primarily comes from its charming historical facades, stunning fall foliage, and apples. During the fall, visitors can visit orchards like Apple Starr Orchard and Julian Apple Co. and pay to go apple picking.
If you feel peckish after this fun-filled fall activity, grab a hearty meal at The Julian Grille. The cozy eatery is housed in a 1920s cottage and serves salads, sandwiches, top sirloin, and more. Outdoor seating in a scenic patio is available. The Julian Grille is open daily, but hours do vary. For a sweet treat, head to the Julian Pie Company. This establishment looks like it came out of a Hallmark movie and sells apple pies in various flavors, including cherry apple crumb and Dutch apple.
Visitors can purchase freshly squeezed cider and other apple-based goods at the Julian Cider Mill. Alternatively, head to Calico Cidery for hard cider, open Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To complete your fall vacation in Julian, stay at Orchard Hill, one of Julian's BnBs. With a lodge-like ambiance, visitors will feel right at home.
Newport, Oregon
Newport, Oregon, is often overshadowed by nearby Cannon Beach. Nonetheless, Newport is a must-visit in the fall for nature lovers. This coastal destination is only two and a half hours from Portland, Oregon's most populated city (via Oregon Secretary of State). Visitors can expect temperatures to be in the low 50s or low 60s in September and October. Being that it's the Pacific Northwest, rain is always a possibility. That said, visit Newport's South Beach State Park or the Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site (pictured) for a breezy walk along the Pacific Ocean. The latter is home to stunning cliffside views, tidepools, and the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, which dates back to the 1870s.
Another prime destination in Newport is Nye Beach. The quaint neighborhood has everything you might need to enjoy a cozy fall evening, including a book store (Nye Beach Book House) and soup, courtesy of Chowder Bowl. As a bonus, both businesses are steps away from the shore. One unique fall activity in Newport is whale watching, provided by Marine Discovery Tours' Sea Life Cruise. At the time of this publication, prices start at $60 per person, and tours are provided from March to October.
If the fall rain puts a damper on any outdoor plans, head to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, known for housing marine life native to the Pacific Ocean. Admission ranges from $15.95 to $25.95. Tickets can be purchased online.
Laguna Beach, California
You know what they say, "California has no seasons." While this is scientifically inaccurate, admittedly, Southern California does appear to have endless summers. If you're seeking warm weather and a laid-back vacation during the fall, look no further than Laguna Beach in Orange County, California. This coastal city has gorgeous beaches with azure waters that will leave you breathless. This includes Treasure Island Beach, which features coastal bluffs and abundant greenery. It's adjacent to the five-star Montage Resort. A ramp located next to the resort provides public access to the beach.
Moreover, there's Thousand Steps Beach. It's as scenic as Treasure Island Beach, with a few differences. Visitors need to walk down a series of stairs starting from the Pacific Coast Highway to reach the ocean. However, this strenuous activity is well worth it. Thousand Steps Beach has tide pools and man-made pools filled with salt water. After a long day on the sand, head to the inexpensive La Sirena Grill in Downtown Laguna for tacos or burritos. Or, check out the incredibly popular Urth Caffé for a latte and a lighter meal in a cottage-like ambiance.
Note that Laguna Beach is an incredibly affluent community. Simply put, staying here won't be cheap, and most lodging options are resorts. Per Trip Advisor, the average cost of accommodations during the fall months is $451 at the time of this writing. For reference, one night at the Montage in September 2024 can cost over $1,000. If you're on a budget, make sure to search Airbnb.
Bainbridge Island, Washington
Fall in the Pacific Northwest is magical and vibrant. Cities like Portland and Seattle embody this spirit. However, a brief ferry ride away from the Emerald City is Bainbridge Island, an island perfect for a fall getaway. The ferry departs hourly from Seattle's Pier 52 and, at the time of this publication, costs under $10 for a round-trip ticket for a passenger. Vehicles can also embark on the ferry for under $30 (the driver is included in this price). Tickets can be purchased online.
When you arrive at Bainbridge, head to the Bloedel Reserve. At 140 acres, this is a go-to spot for observing fall foliage and the Pacific Northwest's exquisite beauty. Admission for adults ranges from $22 to $26. The Bloedel Reserve is open Tuesday to Sunday during the fall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next stop on your fall itinerary should be Pegasus Coffee House.
This Bainbridge staple is well known for its brick facade, which is covered in greenery during the fall. The cafe offers a small menu with breakfast and lunch options. Coffee is their specialty, so if you want a hot cuppa for your fall day, head to Bainbridge Apothecary and Tea Shop. They offer an array of tea blends and homeopathic items. As for lodging, rent a cottage (via Airbnb) overlooking Puget Sound; you won't regret it.
Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite National Park shines during the fall. Gold, green, and red foliage envelop its lush landscapes. Visitors can view this phenomenon in various areas around the park. This includes Wawona, a historical site home to the astonishing Chilnualna Falls, and Yosemite Valley (especially at Sentinel Bridge, which overlooks Half Dome). That said, a visit to Yosemite is, of course, incomplete without a hike. The Mirror Lake Trail, which starts at the Mirror Lake Trailhead, is scattered with colorful leaves during the fall.
Alternatively, visitors could also bike this trail. In fact, biking in Yosemite is an activity that is only available from spring until mid-fall. If you forget your bike at home, fear not; Yosemite has three establishments offering bike rentals, including the Curry Village Bike Stand. Rentals are $40 for a full day and include a helmet. Note that entrance fees to Yosemite range from $20 to $35. Depending on the day you visit in the fall, you might also have to make a reservation to enter the park.
Yosemite is a popular camping spot, but if sleeping in a tent isn't for you, stay at The Ahwahnee, an opulent hotel dating back to 1927. It features impressive and historical architecture, all set against the backdrop of Yosemite's wilderness. Rooms, suites, and cottages are available. A hotel room with a king bed will set you back over $600 a night in October 2024. You can book a stay at The Ahwahnee online.