Visit This Hidden Gem Caribbean National Park For A Secluded Beach Experience
If you visit the Cayman Islands, you might expect to be surrounded by crowds of fellow tourists. That can be wonderful, whether you're at a hopping beach restaurant, sipping cocktails with a bunch of new friends, or dancing the night away at one of Grand Cayman's stunning resorts. Maybe you and your family love wandering the busy streets of the capital of George Town while doing a little shopping and people-watching. However, if you'd like to build in a little alone time and lounge on the shore without a horde of other beachgoers, there is a wonderful place to visit. Barker's National Park is the only national park in the Cayman Islands, and it's a very quiet spot on the eastern end of Grand Cayman's West Bay.
Not only is there a lovely and long stretch of a quiet (even during peak season) sandy beach for you to enjoy, but you can explore the mangrove swamps, hike, run, or bike through them, and even take a horseback riding tour. If you're thinking about a visit, it's best to do so between November through April during the dry season. There are some things to keep in mind about the park, however. Here's what you need to know about the quiet beauty of Barker's National Park on Grand Cayman.
The secluded beach at Barker's National Park
Barker's National Park is always open, and sits about eight miles from George Town. It has a long stretch of beach that rarely has anyone on it. That said, there are no amenities here, like restrooms, snack spots, or lifeguards. You'll be swimming at your own risk. However, that really does make it the perfect getaway spot. Though it's a little rocky, it's a pretty area to take a dip or have a picnic on the beach with your family. (You'll have to bring food in with you, and pack everything out.) You can even bring your dog.
This island may offer some of the best snorkeling in the world, and if you bring your gear, you can enjoy the underwater wildlife at the park's beach. You might even see some turtles or stingrays. If you don't, you can also visit nearby Stingray City for an up close and personal experience with the rays or combine that with a tour that also includes Starfish Point and Turtle Lagoon. Tours start at around $69 for adults and $59 for kids. Don't forget to wear reef-safe sunscreen to protect this incredible place. If you'd like to be a bit more active, you can do some kite surfing. In fact, Kite Surf Cayman will give you private lessons here (around $340 for two hours) or semi-private ($200 for two hours), or you can rent equipment for $100 an hour or $150 for two hours.
Other activities at Barker's National Park
The roads leading to Barker's National Park are a bit rough, and you should have a 4-wheel drive to get there. There aren't many signs and nothing marking the entrance. You take Esterly Tibbets Highway to the end, then follow the signs to Conch Point Road. You'll be looking for Papagallo Restaurant, right outside the entrance. Turn east and follow that road until the end. There is no lot, but you can park on the road.
Visitors can hike, run, and bike throughout the area, though there is a nice 2.3-mile trail to take called the West Bay Bicycle Loop. It's an easy track with no elevation gain at all. This is a great spot for some birdingas well. You might see egrets, herons, ducks, warblers, and woodpeckers, among other species. The best season for it is May through July, though you can see the pretty little yellow, black, and white bananaquits all year long.
For a really unique experience, take a horseback riding tour through the park with Spirit of the West. There are day rides during the week, as well as moonlight rides during the full moon. A group ride is around $100 per person or $200 for the moonlight ride. You can even choose a tour that allows you to ride into the water on your horse who will swim with you on its back for $150 a person. Beginners are welcome, though it's best for those 14 and over.