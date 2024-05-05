Visit This Hidden Gem Caribbean National Park For A Secluded Beach Experience

If you visit the Cayman Islands, you might expect to be surrounded by crowds of fellow tourists. That can be wonderful, whether you're at a hopping beach restaurant, sipping cocktails with a bunch of new friends, or dancing the night away at one of Grand Cayman's stunning resorts. Maybe you and your family love wandering the busy streets of the capital of George Town while doing a little shopping and people-watching. However, if you'd like to build in a little alone time and lounge on the shore without a horde of other beachgoers, there is a wonderful place to visit. Barker's National Park is the only national park in the Cayman Islands, and it's a very quiet spot on the eastern end of Grand Cayman's West Bay.

Not only is there a lovely and long stretch of a quiet (even during peak season) sandy beach for you to enjoy, but you can explore the mangrove swamps, hike, run, or bike through them, and even take a horseback riding tour. If you're thinking about a visit, it's best to do so between November through April during the dry season. There are some things to keep in mind about the park, however. Here's what you need to know about the quiet beauty of Barker's National Park on Grand Cayman.