Why This City Is The Best Place To Kick Off A Vacation In Italy

If you are planning a trip to Italy, it can feel a little overwhelming. There are so many iconic things to see and do — a gondola ride through the canals of Venice, exploring Italy's lesser-known islands, snapping pictures at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast's best beaches, tossing coins into the Trevi Fountain to ensure your return to the Eternal City, and living the life of your favorite characters from "The White Lotus" in Sicily. You don't want to miss out on anything! But where to start? We are here to tell you: Start in Rome.

Advertisement

Italy is a bucket list destination for many travelers — 445 million of them in 2023, according to a report from the Centre for Tourism Studies in Florence. That's a lot of visitors making their way through the country of Caesar, Michelangelo, and Gucci. Whether drawn by history, art, fashion, or food, tourists to Italy rarely leave disappointed. As the capital city of Italy, Rome is ideally situated to launch your trip. A fascinating destination in its own right, Rome is also a convenient transportation hub.