Why This City Is The Best Place To Kick Off A Vacation In Italy
If you are planning a trip to Italy, it can feel a little overwhelming. There are so many iconic things to see and do — a gondola ride through the canals of Venice, exploring Italy's lesser-known islands, snapping pictures at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast's best beaches, tossing coins into the Trevi Fountain to ensure your return to the Eternal City, and living the life of your favorite characters from "The White Lotus" in Sicily. You don't want to miss out on anything! But where to start? We are here to tell you: Start in Rome.
Italy is a bucket list destination for many travelers — 445 million of them in 2023, according to a report from the Centre for Tourism Studies in Florence. That's a lot of visitors making their way through the country of Caesar, Michelangelo, and Gucci. Whether drawn by history, art, fashion, or food, tourists to Italy rarely leave disappointed. As the capital city of Italy, Rome is ideally situated to launch your trip. A fascinating destination in its own right, Rome is also a convenient transportation hub.
All roads lead to (and from!) Rome
From Rome, you can get anywhere. It was true in ancient times and holds true now, making Rome the ideal starting point for your Italian adventure. The main airport is Rome–Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO) and is located just outside the city. Rome is also served by the smaller Ciampino airport, mainly by budget airlines. Ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCC) make European air travel costs comparable to trains in some cases, so you can get just about anywhere in Italy from Rome on just a short flight. Note that baggage size restrictions on European ULCCs are strict and may be smaller than on American carriers, so make sure your bag is compliant.
The rail system in Italy is extensive, and the Rome Termini station is a major hub. For most destinations, you'll have a choice of travel times throughout the day, making great day trips from Rome easy. Advance tickets in second class are very reasonably priced (tickets get more expensive the closer you get to your travel time and for first class.) Train travel is more eco-friendly than flying and gives you the chance to enjoy the scenery as you zip past, plus train stations are almost always centrally located, compared with airports that are more often outside of the city center. High-speed trains are available on lots of the most popular routes out of Rome, so travel times are quick.
Get a feel for Italy in the capital city
The country was unified as The Kingdom of Italy in 1861 and didn't become a republic until 1946. As a place whose history reaches back thousands of years, it can be surprising to know that as a modern country, it is relatively recent. The result is that each region retains a distinct culture that can feel quite different from its neighbors.
That said, Rome offers a great introduction to the country. You can find food, activities, and lodgings at every price point. The average Roman interaction might be louder and more boisterous than you are used to witnessing, but it's all generally friendly. Yes, it can be overwhelmingly busy, especially at the top tourist sites like the Vatican, Trevi Fountain, and the Colosseum, but that is just good preparation for the crowds in Venice and the lines for the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. English is widely spoken if your Italian leaves a bit to be desired, and the high volume of tourists means that the infrastructure for visitors is continually being perfected. One of the best Italian travel tips is to start in Rome ... you'll be living the Dolce Vita in no time.