This Relaxing Mountain Getaway In North Carolina Is Perfect For Couples

The Brown Mountain Beach Resort has accommodations to suit every couple's needs. The adorable cottages, built between 1918 and 1943, offer ample sleeping space for couples or those traveling with children. Each cottage is equipped with modern amenities such as a full kitchen, comfortable beds, and a cozy living area.

Mirroring the cottages, the yurts at the resort are a truly luxurious experience. The yurts — some as large as two stories — are a testament to comfort and style. These are not your typical primitive camping yurts. They are first-class, complete with electricity, AC/heat, a kitchenette stocked with all the dining essentials you could need, and bathrooms furnished with fresh linens and soaps. It's a perfect blend of adventure and indulgence.

The amenities are part of the resort's charm. During a stay, couples can enjoy the quiet life on their creekfront porch, catch up on reading in the provided hammock, or play board games stocked in each cottage rental. Some yurts and cottages come with a personal firepit — light it to create a romantic ambiance that evening after enjoying a tasty meal cooked on the grill before taking a romantic dip in the private creekfront hot tub. Not all accommodations have hot tubs, so be sure to reserve one that does. Don't forget to infuse astronomy into your vacation by packing a portable telescope or camera; stargazing is phenomenal in this area of North Carolina.

