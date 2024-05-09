This Relaxing Mountain Getaway In North Carolina Is Perfect For Couples
North Carolina, a nature-lovers paradise, is where peace and nature intertwine. Its pristine beaches and breathtaking mountain ranges, mere hours from one another, create a romantic backdrop for couples seeking an intimate getaway. Nestled within its stunning mountains is the serene Brown Mountain Beach Resort, a place where love is rekindled and memories are made in tranquility. With its scenic property and secluded accommodations, the resort offers couples a peaceful and private retreat deep in the forest with only wildlife and the majestic beauty of nature as its neighbors. It is exactly the breath of fresh air a loving couple needs to unwind, unplug, and enjoy each other's company.
Brown Mountain Beach Resort's spirit of adventure is palpable across its 23-acre property in Lenoir, beckoning couples to embark on thrilling escapades. Enveloped by 49,000 acres of untamed wilderness, the resort boasts a mile-long stretch of Wilson Creek, a playground for water lovers. The Pisgah National Forest, a rugged and daring backdrop, runs parallel to the grounds, offering a myriad of opportunities for heart-pounding hikes along its twisting mountain trails. After a romantic evening in one of the resort's charming yurts or secluded cottages, there is a world of exploration and adventure waiting at every turn.
Yurts, cottages, and more at Brown Mountain Beach Resort
@kreventco
Take a tour of Brown Mountain Beach Resort with me. #weddingtiktok #weddingplanner♬ Paradise - Bazzi
The Brown Mountain Beach Resort has accommodations to suit every couple's needs. The adorable cottages, built between 1918 and 1943, offer ample sleeping space for couples or those traveling with children. Each cottage is equipped with modern amenities such as a full kitchen, comfortable beds, and a cozy living area.
Mirroring the cottages, the yurts at the resort are a truly luxurious experience. The yurts — some as large as two stories — are a testament to comfort and style. These are not your typical primitive camping yurts. They are first-class, complete with electricity, AC/heat, a kitchenette stocked with all the dining essentials you could need, and bathrooms furnished with fresh linens and soaps. It's a perfect blend of adventure and indulgence.
The amenities are part of the resort's charm. During a stay, couples can enjoy the quiet life on their creekfront porch, catch up on reading in the provided hammock, or play board games stocked in each cottage rental. Some yurts and cottages come with a personal firepit — light it to create a romantic ambiance that evening after enjoying a tasty meal cooked on the grill before taking a romantic dip in the private creekfront hot tub. Not all accommodations have hot tubs, so be sure to reserve one that does. Don't forget to infuse astronomy into your vacation by packing a portable telescope or camera; stargazing is phenomenal in this area of North Carolina.
Adventure awaits at this resort in Lenoir, North Carolina
During a stay at Brown Mountain Beach Resort, prepare to be thrilled by the variety of water activities on offer. Whether it's the exhilaration of swimming, the adventure of tubing, the serenity of kayaking, the teamwork of canoeing, or the balance of paddleboarding, each stay includes these exciting experiences for couples. Life vests are readily available for your safety. A refreshing 30-minute trolley trip from Wilson Creek Gorge through the Class III rapids and back down to the resort's property awaits. Keep in mind the trolley only operates if 10 or more guests at the resort are requesting service. Don't forget to check with the resort for all the details.
Brown Mountain Beach Resort has plenty to offer if you're in the mood for a day on dry land. Take a leisurely stroll through the property, where you might even meet the curious alpacas. UTVs are also available to traverse the area. Enjoy a refreshing iced coffee from the on-site cafe as you explore. After a peaceful hike hand-in-hand through the Pisgah National Forest, treat yourselves to a delicious slice of pizza from the on-site restaurant and savor it on the back porch. No matter what activities or accommodations you choose, Brown Mountain Beach Resort is sure to satisfy every type of couple.