You Should Think Twice Before Heading To The World's Most Dangerous Parks

Exploring the great outdoors can be such a rewarding experience. Not only does it provide excellent exercise, but it also exposes travelers to fresh air, expanses of flora and fauna, and new sights. Parks all over the world delight visitors, from waterfront wonders to mountainous marvels. Part of a park's appeal stems from how it connects people to nature, land, and water. And no two parks are the same. Some are carefully maintained and meticulously ordered, others are gloriously wild and free, presenting nature as close to its original form as possible.

Dedication to the preservation of wild spaces can come with danger. Some threats result from the land and its conditions, others from animals living within a park, but all pose genuine threats to visitors. While these aren't reasons to avoid the parks listed altogether, and the hazards won't affect every tourist, they are certainly concerns that should make travelers think carefully before planning a trip to these places.