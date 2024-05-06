How To Choose The Right All-Inclusive Resort For Your Travel Style
Many consider all-inclusive resorts a one-stop-shop for a stress-free vacation. Before rolling your eyes at the thought of bland buffets, lame entertainment, and over-intoxicated guests hogging the hot tub, keep reading. While you may find these pitfalls at some resorts, they are no longer the norm. All-inclusive travel is having a moment, and major hotel chains are stepping up to create a more enjoyable (read: luxurious) environment for their guests. Hospitality greats like Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott have added all-inclusive properties to their portfolios and ramped up plush offerings, making choosing the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style more challenging.
"Brands are innovating and offering more experiences that focus on great food and beverage, exploration, and adventure that connect to the destination," Nicole Tilzer, Vice President of All-Inclusive & Resort Strategy at Hilton, exclusively told Islands. With so many all-inclusives dotted across the globe, picking the best one may feel daunting. That's where we come in. We consulted travel and hotel experts to determine the key aspects to consider when researching your next all-in trip. Plus, we factored in our own experiences. Whether you're a couple hoping to spice things up at a luxurious oceanfront retreat or a family looking to keep the kids happily entertained, there is an all-inclusive resort for your travel style, not to mention plenty of all-inclusive resort hacks to get the absolute most out of your trip.
Read reviews to get a feel for the resort
We are lucky to live in an age where reviews are a mere click away, making it easy to form an educated opinion about everything from products to restaurants to hotels. Three out of four people studied for a Tripadvisor report (PDF) said looking at travel reviews was "extremely or very important" to their decision-making. In an article on Linkedin, Custom Travel Agent Tanya Murphy echoes this finding, claiming that 93 percent of consumers consult reviews, most notably for accommodations.
It's worth checking online reviews before booking your all-inclusive vacation, but be wary as some feedback may be skewed. CNN reports multiple claims against Tripadvisor for failing to stop fake reviews and ASK Travel Planners claims that 12 percent of consumers are more likely to leave a review when unhappy. While having a few bad ratings is to be expected (people have different tastes, and perhaps mistakes were made), multiple low ratings are a warning sign. So, too, are 5-star reviews left by users who haven't previously posted a rating (CNN says these are likely fake). Another tip: don't stick to travel review sites. The Points Guy suggests looking at more in-depth articles and watching YouTube videos to get a better idea of what the resort is all about.
Stick to your budget to avoid surprise bills
Staying at an all-inclusive resort helps eliminate vacation stress, especially regarding finances. Having a room, meals, and activities included in the rate means there shouldn't be a surprise bill at the end of your vacation. Sadly, that isn't always the case. According to Business Insider, myriad upcharges are associated with all-inclusive resorts, like upgrade fees for an oceanfront room, excursions, spa treatments, certain restaurants, and premium liquor. Brides recommends checking the fine print before booking as certain things like tips, taxes, drinks, and resort fees can be hidden in the final cost.
If you're feeling thrifty, there are plenty of budget-friendly warm-weather destinations to visit, many offering fantastic yet cheap all-inclusive resorts. The family-friendly Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana is highly reviewed and boasts a stunning lagoon pool, friendly service, and clean rooms. If you stick to the regular rate and turn down upgrades, this is an affordable place to stay in the Dominican Republic. Those looking to splurge on a high-end trip won't be disappointed by the remarkable luxury all-inclusive resorts worldwide. The 5-star Grand Velas Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is a high-end treat for those with deep pockets (one night will cost over $1,295 per couple). Reviewers rave about the elegant décor, plentiful amenities, beautiful rooms, and upscale service.
Determine your travel type before booking a resort
In addition to budget, it's crucial to figure out which type of traveler you are: family, solo, or couple. Also, are you an adventure lover or prefer to laze around on the resort's grounds? Depending on your "type," choose a resort that caters to your needs. Hilton's Nicole Tilzer advises families to prioritize "resorts offering a broad range of activities and amenities designed for all age groups." A great kids' club is a plus as it allows the adults to enjoy some alone time while knowing the children are well looked after. The 5-star Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, is a fab option for families valuing good food, attentive staff, and an exciting water park. This resort also boasts a splash pool with slides, nightly entertainment, a kids' club, and a teen zone.
If reigniting the spark in your relationship tops your list of things to do on vacation, opt for an adults-only all-inclusive resort known for its amorous perks (like romantic dinners on the beach and couples' spa treatments). Jade Mountain in St. Lucia is one of the most romantic places to visit for a honeymoon, with majestic architecture, remarkable views, and private infinity pools to help enhance the mood. If exploring gets your blood pumping, look for a resort offering a variety of complimentary activities plus excursions. Or, visit Kenya's &Beyond Bateleur Camp. A stay at this unique safari resort includes meals, drinks, and safari activities (like game drives).
When you travel is as important as where you travel
The easiest way to stick to your budget is to research the best time to book your stay at an all-inclusive resort. Certain months and seasons can be cheaper than others, depending on where you're headed. Traveling to the Caribbean during hurricane season (June through November) might increase your risk of bad weather, but it comes with bargains. When you travel can impact your experience in myriad ways that have less to do with climate. Traveling during high season, for instance, can boost your bill and increase your chance of fighting over a lawn chair at 7 a.m. – the more popular the time, the more people you'll encounter. Another clever way to save cash is booking a longer stay at an all-inclusive resort.
Being among loads of people is not always bad, especially if you're hoping for more of a party scene during your holiday. Nicole Tilzer advises, "Traveling during peak season creates a vibrant environment for guests, ideal for those looking to engage in lively interactions with other travelers." She also says there is a more extensive choice of activities when the weather improves. If you hope to find playmates for your kids, high season is the time to travel. Those looking for a quieter, more romantic destination may want to choose a less popular time of the year. "The off-peak season offers a more relaxed atmosphere perfect for families or couples seeking tranquility," Tilzer shares.
A good location: The key to a stress-free holiday
Location is key when choosing the best all-inclusive resort for your travel style. First, determine what you're hoping to get from your holiday. If you dream of sipping cocktails as waves crash against the sand by your feet, stick to beach accommodations known for their waterfront and pools. If you hope to explore local areas and partake in excursions, look for an all-inclusive resort in a destination boasting interesting attractions and multiple things to do.
The Caribbean is known for its all-inclusive resorts and consists of islands ranging in size and amenities. Aruba boasts the sugar-white beaches seen on postcards, but they are pretty small, so this would be an ideal place to visit for a romantic holiday. Puerto Rico offers historic sites, tropical rainforests, surfing spots, and stellar snorkeling locales primed for adventure travelers.
If sticking to your budget is vital, Travel Weekly recommends picking an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, or Jamaica, which are the cheapest places to vacation. Since a resort's marketing photos can be as misleading as a Tinder profile, experts at One Travel suggest checking satellite images of the hotel's surroundings and travelers' review photos to ensure they are as tranquil and safe as they appear on the resort's website.
Consider the resort's quality before booking
If you've found an all-inclusive rate at a 4- or 5-star property that looks too good to be true, it very well could be. That's why it's important to do your due diligence before committing to a destination. Consider the hotel's star ratings and overall quality before submitting your reservation. But be wary when looking at stars. While a so-called 5-star resort may sound super plush, experts from Excellence Resorts warn that not all ratings are created equal. Countries, booking sites, and travel companies have differing criteria for what constitutes a "star," so you may think you're getting something more luxurious than it is. Since stars can be self-appointed (currently, there's no international authority doling them out), you can't be sure of the standards or service you'll experience at an all-inclusive resort.
The best way to determine the quality of a resort is to dig into online reviews. Consult the hotel's website to view photos of the rooms and grounds and consult traveler's pics to ensure they line up. Or consult a travel agent who may have first-hand experience. Does the resort offer perks like 24-hour butler service, private dining spaces, exclusive beaches, or spa treatments? Is it set in a secluded location? These attributes often hint at a higher level of service and a more upscale resort. So, too, do reviews raving about attentive staff, swanky rooms (extra points for personal jacuzzi tubs), and à la carte dishes that taste divine.
Take the size of the resort into consideration
Some resorts are so big they can be challenging to get around, especially for those toting tired toddlers or embarking on a multigenerational vacation with aging parents or grandparents. The Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana is so large it offers golf cart rentals to help tourists travel between onsite destinations. The upside of massive resorts is their vast array of dining options and activities. If you have kids who love water parks, more extensive properties are likelier to have the watery excitement they crave. Those hoping for an easily walkable destination should look to something less grandiose.
Smaller resorts are more palatable with the bonus of potentially being easier on your pocketbook, say experts at One Travel. If you aren't booking into a luxury resort, a more compact property may charge less as it won't offer as many activities or dining options. If access to one or two pools is all you need, there's no point in overpaying for unnecessary (to you) amenities. On the flip side, a too-tiny resort could be disappointing if you're looking for a buzzy vibe, endless entertainment, and enough activities to fill your day from sunrise to sunset. A resort's size can also impact the noise and crowd levels, with larger properties attracting more guests. If you're looking for a more tranquil vacay, smaller is better.
Factor in the resort's dining options
When it comes to dining, all-inclusive resorts have gotten a bad rap. You aren't alone if you envision tasteless buffet food and watered-down drinks when thinking of an AI vacation. Luckily, as Nicole Tilzer told us earlier, times are changing for the better, particularly regarding tasty food. With more travelers opting for all-inclusive holidays, the travel industry is "rapidly evolving alongside [their] needs," Tilzer says, incorporating tastier dishes into menus across many brands. That's good news for those who enjoy every bite, but it doesn't mean that each resort will have stellar meals or even a type of cuisine that appeals to your tastebuds.
Before you book, research each resort's dining options. Also, scour online reviews to see if other travelers mention consistently poor taste or quality. If they do, you might consider a different resort offering menu items that score more highly. Take note of a resort's reservation process, too. Some places require reservations booked a day or more in advance, while others open bookings in the morning for that night's meal. Making a dinner reservation early is a game-changer when dining at all-inclusive resorts, as you'll be able to secure the time you want without queueing up for hours to grab a bite. If you have food allergies, contact the resort by phone or e-mail to ensure it can cater to your needs. If you hope to dine off campus for a few nights, choose a resort close to other restaurants.
Get acquainted with the amenities on offer
The best amenity at an all-inclusive resort depends on what you're looking for from your holiday. Adventurous types will give extra points to resorts boasting fun excursions and included activities, while wellness gurus might favor spa treatments and yoga classes on the beach. According to Expedia, non-motorized water sports are included in most all-inclusive resorts, but this could mean something different for each property. The adults-only Live Aqua Punta Cana is plush and lovely with a fab spa, but its waterfront amenities are lacking for a beach resort - no paddleboards, kayaks, or snorkel gear are on offer. If you plan to stay on your all-inclusive resort's grounds throughout your vacation, be sure that the property boasts important amenities like at least one large, clean pool and perhaps a fitness center to stay occupied.
Those traveling with children should pay special attention to the family-friendly activities and amenities like kids' clubs and splash pads. "Choosing a resort designed with family fun in mind ensures engaging and enjoyable vacation memories that will be cherished for a lifetime," says Nicole Tilzer. The best all-inclusive resorts for families know how to please guests of all ages by including kid-centric activities, water parks, family-friendly entertainment, and in-room amenities like strollers, toys, and kid-sized beach chairs. Check what isn't included before leaving home to avoid surprises and disappointments. For instance, if you want to snorkel on your vacation, you may need to pack your own gear.
Be aware of the resort's vibe
If you're young, proud, and looking to party, there's an all-inclusive resort for you. That resort, though, might be a bit much for someone yearning for a quiet spot to lounge by the pool. Do your research before booking to find an all-inclusive resort that best aligns with your travel personality. If the thought of mashing against drunken tourists in a foam pool party gives you the heebie-jeebies, steer clear of resorts known for loud music, endless entertainment, and late-night discos. Instead, opt for a smaller property highly reviewed for its quiet nature – you can discover this by consulting online reviews and perusing the resort's website. Check out its online entertainment guide to see what types of shows and parties are offered. If it seems like too much, look elsewhere. Or, if the options are too laid-back and tame, find somewhere with a more energetic vibe.
Are you looking for a romantic escape? Steer clear of resorts targeted to families. While these properties boast plenty of fun activities, a toddler tantrum near the shallow end could ruin your romantic afternoon. Book a stay at an adults-only retreat to soak up a side of serenity with the sun's warm rays. If you've got kids in tow, there's hope for a few moments of tranquility. Some family-friendly resorts offer adults-only pools and quiet sanctuaries for grownups in addition to kid-approved activities, pools, and menu items.
Check whether the resort will undergo renovations during your visit
Nothing can derail a relaxing holiday quite as quickly as a construction project right beside or above your room. On Linkedin, the American Society of Travel Writers recommends looking at the resort's website and contacting the property's team directly to ensure no large and noisy projects are scheduled during your holiday. Calling the hotel in advance is one of the best ways to learn of upcoming renovation plans. If something is scheduled, the resort's staff can tell you how long the project is expected to take and describe the extent of the work. This information can help you decide if the noise or potential loss of amenities (i.e., a pool or restaurant) will negatively impact your stay.
An article by The Washington Post suggests checking social media posts relating to the resort you're interested in visiting before choosing a property. These posts often include information about renovations and other events. Scrolling through recent online reviews is another easy way to learn whether a construction project has ruined another traveler's stay at a particular all-inclusive resort.
Resorts with upgrades can make your stay more luxurious
Many all-inclusive resorts offer upgrades, including exclusive clubs, to enhance a guest's stay. Whether you dream of being lulled to sleep by the sound of surf lapping the shore in an ocean-view suite or hope to live it up with select access to a dedicated concierge, premium drinks, and private pools, an upgraded stay will put the "ahh" in pamper. Be warned that you will have to pay for these privileges. Often known as "premium" or "club level," these upgraded tiers allow all-inclusive tourists to feel more special when visiting.
Waltzing through the roped-off section of the beach reserved for premium members can seem extra luxurious, even if it is just 20 steps from the rest of the resort's strand. Travel consultant Debbie Boyd of Travel Happy Agency told Travel Weekly that "60% to 70% of her all-inclusive clientele opt for an upgrade." This feeling of exclusivity is a big part of the attraction. Along with the upgrade come other perks like access to better rooms, fine dining, and butler service, but these offerings vary by resort.