The Absolute Best Time Of Year For Your Beach Wedding

"It was a total enchanted experience ... A dreamy and euphoric beach wedding a couple could wish for," one Tripadvisor user wrote about their experience getting married at the Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay in February 2024. "We are lost for words to say how grateful we are as we are immensely overwhelmed by how our 7-month wedding preparation carried us to our magical day in paradise."

You can't go wrong with the Philippines if you're looking for gorgeous blue water and warm white beaches. Before you book a resort on Boracay Island or an Airbnb rental where you can have almost an entire island to yourself, you should ensure the weather will be as beautiful as the rest of the ceremony. There are no guarantees when it comes to nature, but your best chance will fall between November and April.

While your instinct might be to choose the hottest time of year for a day out on the beach, temperatures have been recorded soaring up over 100°F. Unless you and your beloved are real sun bunnies, you might want to travel in November, December, January, or February. If you choose the Philippines specifically to bask in the heat, go for March or April. By selecting peak season, you skip the wet and typhoon seasons altogether.

