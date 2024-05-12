Book Your Flight At This Time Of Day Because Samantha Brown Says It's Best

In her decades of traveling the world, expert Samantha Brown has gained quite a bit of airport experience. She swears by taking direct flights in the morning to make for a better travel experience. Brown noted on her site that, besides the more pleasant staff first thing in the morning, flights are less likely to face delays when you depart in the a.m.

"Problems compound as the day goes long and the largest percentage of disrupted flights happens after 3:00 PM," Brown wrote. "Not to mention the later you leave your flight, the more likely you're getting staff who are nearing the end of their shift and have likely just spent all day dealing with stressed out fliers and flight issues. Think about yourself – are you happier and friendlier in hour one of a work shift or hour seven?"

Less risk for delay isn't just an anecdotal experience either. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data from 2013 reviewed by FiveThirtyEight, flight delays happen far less often between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Later in the day, delays grow longer, demonstrating Brown's point that earlier is better.

