How Much Cash Should Tourists Have On Hand While In Italy?

These days, you'll barely have to resort to old-school methods to put together a trip from the ground up. Why fiddle with brochures and maps when online services can handle everything? With a few taps on your smartphone and downloading the best apps suited for travel plans, you can whip up an entire trip itinerary, score flights, and book excursions — all without leaving your couch. And with digital payments, who even carries cash anymore? Well, unless you're in Italy, where cash is still king in some places.

On the Reddit subreddit r/ItalyTravel, one user who had just moved to the country suggested keeping a few euros tucked in your pocket at all times, ideally around 50 to 100 euros (roughly $53 to $107) at all times. "I rarely need to use it, but you will run in to places/times where you will," they wrote. "Example: Yesterday I was at a cafe in Scala/Ravello area. They either didn't accept or want cards. So I needed those euros."

This isn't to imply that Italy is trapped in the Stone Age, of course. It's just that some merchants prefer to accept payments in cash than have you swipe or tap your card. While the bulk of your bookings and activities can heavily hinge on your Visa or Mastercard, it's still wise to have cash on hand for moments when digital payments might not be an option.

