Tourists Traveling Abroad Need To Know Google's Translation Hack For A Stress-Free Trip

You do everything to prepare for an overseas trip, leaving no stone unturned. You download city-specific apps and read up on local tourist trap spots, trying to understand everything from using public transport in Italy to avoiding eating at popular beaches in Greece, with plenty in between. You might even study customs and learn why you should think twice before smiling at strangers in a certain country along the way. Then there's the language. Perhaps you use a language app like Duolingo to learn some helpful words and phrases. However, you don't always get enough from that owl to handle everything you may find on an overseas trip. For instance, tiger mosquitoes can be an issue in Italy at times, and despite its occasional eccentricity, Duolingo doesn't really give you information on how to read a label on a bottle of bug spray in the first several units. Luckily for travelers, the Google Translate app can solve the problem.

This free app's camera feature is one of the best language hacks out there. You hold the camera over any label or sign, and you'll get an instant translation of anything you point it at. Sure, it won't give an in-depth understanding of grammatical quirks and reflexive verbs, but it will make that dream adventure a little more enjoyable. Here's all you need to know about the Google Translate app camera hack and other things it can help you with overseas.