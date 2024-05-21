Why Samantha Brown Always Avoids Using Those Seat Pockets On A Plane

Brown's tip to just not put anything in the plane's seat back pocket will help you avoid the stress of having to change your international travel plans to add in a trip to the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to get a replacement passport.

It makes sense in a lot of ways that the seat back pocket is the go-to place to put something like your passport or your wallet. You may have it in your hand as you board the plane, and after you've placed your bag in the overhead bin and you're getting yourself settled, you might tuck your passport into the seat back pocket just as a quick way to store it somewhere that seems safe. Same thing with your phone or headphones as you're getting your stuff together to get off the plane.

If you do realize that you've forgotten something in the seat back pocket and you're still in the airport, or even still in the jetway, you can't get back on the plane. But you can talk to the employees at the gate where you got off to try and get some help. If that doesn't work, airlines have procedures in place to file lost and found claims. But better to follow Brown's tip and not put yourself through the unnecessary stress — just skip using the seat back pocket for anything you want to remember.

