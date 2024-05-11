The Beautiful And Bustling Street In Barcelona Tourists Should Avoid Eating At

La Rambla, Barcelona's tourist spine, is part Picadilly Circus, part Champs d'Elysee, and part Bourbon Street. What it's not, unless you don't mind blowing the budget, is a great place to eat. Almost every visit to Barcelona includes a stroll on La Rambla (also called "Las Ramblas" because it's a succession of several streets, each with Rambla in the name: Rambla de Canaletes, Rambla dels Estudis, Rambla de les Flors, Rambla dels Caputxins, Rambla de Santa Mònica and Rambla del Mar).

The bustling strip stretches ¾ miles from Port Vell to Plaça Catalunya, with distinctive vibes on each rambla. Plaça Catalunya is a lively square with fountains, street performers, and a few spots to sit and watch the action. Following south and a little east, the street is lined with shops and plenty of souvenir kiosks and stores, including the Barça Store with everything the FC Barcelona fan could want, even occasional appearances by Barça players.

Continue along the pedestrian-friendly street, which has a broad walkway down the middle and a narrow lane for cars on either side, taking in the throngs of sun-kissed folks, but keep an eye out for pickpockets — save yourself some hassle and don't bring a backpack. At the end of La Rambla, approaching the port, things get a bit "colorful," especially at night, when the area serves as a red-light district. La Rambla is definitely worth a visit, but we still wouldn't plan to eat there.

