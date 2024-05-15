Why Some Resorts In The Maldives Ask Tourists To Change The Time On Their Clocks

You've probably heard of Pacific, Central, Mountain, and Eastern Standard Time zones, but are you familiar with Maldives Time (MVT)? While we'd all like to completely ditch the time pieces while on vacation — unless you're going on a long cruise — unfortunately there's still a need monitor your meal times when staying at one of the best Maldives resorts for food lovers, or to show up on time for the dreaded flight back home.

If you're planning a trip to the Maldives, you're likely aware the main island of Malé operates at five hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in London and 9-10 hours ahead of Eastern Time, depending on whether standard or daylight time is in effect. The Maldives does not participate in Daylight Saving Time and never has, so at least that's one adjustment you won't need to account for.

However, the Maldives give new meaning to the phrase "Island Time". While you might associate the saying with slower service or a reduced focus on timeliness for events, some resorts within the Maldives actually set their own clocks, and they'll ask you to reset yours, too. We're not talking about physically moving the hand on the face of the clock when we say they set their own clocks. What we mean is: They get to decide what time it is, and that often runs one to two hours ahead of the 'mainland' capital of Malé.

