Fun Experiences You Can Only Have In Fiji

Perhaps you've heard about this ceremony — after all, it's a central part of Fijian culture. Kava is a drink that looks like muddy water and has an earthy, gritty, sharply bitter taste. What makes kava so special is the ceremony attached to it. Kava is made from the root of the yaqona plant, which is crushed and mixed with water and left in a large "tanoa," or bowl. The drink is scooped into a half coconut, in one of two measures — high tide (full cup) or low tide (half cup) — and drinkers go in order around a circle. You are expected to receive the drink with the word Bula (a greeting in Fijian), down the liquid in one go, and end with three claps.

The effect of the root is that it numbs the drinkers' mouths and lips and puts them in a calm, almost Zen-like state. Coupled with the communal aspect of the ceremony, drinking kava is a time for people to get together both physically and emotionally, a moment of unity and harmony. Kava ceremonies can be held simply as a social gathering, or to mark a new home or a special occasion in one's life. For tourists, resorts like the Royal Davui Island Fiji offer a kava ceremony that guests can join.