Ever Wonder Where Flight Attendants Really Sleep On Planes?

Flight attendants seem to have a very glamorous job, jet-setting around the world. However, there are some not so nice parts of being a flight attendant, including trouble with keeping a regular sleep schedule. For those flight attendants on long haul flights, part of that schedule involves sleeping onboard. They get a bit more space than those of us in economy, hoping that our favorite travel accessories like a sleep mask and ear plugs can somehow help make up for trying to sleep in an upright position, and newer planes that are made to fly long distances, more than eight hours at a time, are required to have areas for the crew to rest.

There are three classifications of rest areas on board a plane, and it depends on the length of flights. Class one crew rest areas for long flights are tucked away behind a locked door via a narrow, steep set of stairs that lead to a private area below or above the main passenger compartment. It's furnished in a way to give flight attendants the best chance to actually sleep on their break with things like lie-flat beds and privacy curtains. Class two rest areas have lie-flat seats that can be curtained off for privacy, and class three gets reclining seats.