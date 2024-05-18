What Is Global Entry And Is It A Worthwhile Buy Before Your Next Flight?

Teleportation remains a futuristic dream, and until it becomes reality, we must navigate the hectic, stressful experience of airports. Encountering a grumpy TSA agent can heighten anxiety, but the bigger challenge is the seemingly endless, slow-moving security lines, particularly during peak travel seasons. Fortunately, there's a loophole in this madness — enrolling in expedited travel programs like TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry. Many travelers found that the secret to getting through the TSA as fast as possible is through CLEAR, while others swear that the best way to skip long airline security lines is by signing up for TSA PreCheck. But for those who globe-trot more than they stay home, Global Entry might be best for you.

To the uninitiated, Global Entry is an initiative of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that offers pre-approved, low-risk travelers a quicker re-entry into the United States following a trip abroad. With Global Entry, you can bypass long immigration and customs lines, significantly easing the stress of re-entry after long flights. Simply go through the brief processing via an electronic kiosk, take your picture, scan your passport and fingerprints, and you're nearly on your way. While everyone else is still waiting to talk to an immigration officer, you could be halfway home — or at least getting a head start in claiming your luggage at the carousel.

The best part? A Global Entry membership automatically includes TSA PreCheck benefits, allowing you to cut lines at security before any domestic and international flight, too.

