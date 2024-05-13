Is A Bare Necessities Cruise Exactly What It Sounds Like? Here's What You Should Know

Cruises provide travelers with unforgettable memories and experiences. However, one company offers a cruise unlike any other: Bare Necessities. Founded in 1990, Bare Necessities is in some ways your typical cruise. Passengers can expect a jam-packed itinerary exploring exotic coastal destinations. The only difference? Clothing is optional while you sail the sea. Despite being a nude cruise, the company emphasizes on its website that these cruises are not sexual. Additionally, public sex is highly discouraged. In short, this is worlds apart from, say, a Temptation Cruise, which is ideal for couples looking to broaden their intimate experiences.

Speaking to Thrillist in 2016, Bare Necessities co-founder Nancy Tiemann explained that nude cruises are about releasing inhibitions. "When you're without your clothing, you don't have that barrier that says you make this kind of money," she said. "It's a real equalizer. It really levels the playing field. We buy into a lot of the Madison Ave stuff, and it's nice to be free of that and feel comfortable in our own skin." That is all to say that a Bare Necessities cruise is centered on body positivity.

While cruises are catered primarily to nudists, anyone is welcome as long they are 21 and older. If you're interested in joining a nude cruise for the first time, you should be well aware of Bare Necessities protocols for passengers.

