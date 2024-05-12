It's No Wonder Why These Are The Best Lake Towns In America, According To Travelers

The town of Watkins Glen is situated right at the tip of Seneca Lake. At 618 feet deep, it's the deepest out of upstate New York's eleven Finger Lakes (though it's nowhere close to the deepest lake in the U.S.). This region is famed for its narrow lakes that formed over 2 million years ago when ancient glaciers melted into the mountainous area's valleys. This turned out to be quite serendipitous — at least for nature lovers — because it provided the setting for one of the most charming lake towns on the East Coast.

Advertisement

Seneca Lake is a beautiful sight to behold every morning from Watkins Glen, and the town offers visitors a range of water activities such as boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also plenty of things to do on dry land around this area, such as the gorgeous Gorge Trail inside Watkins Glen State Park, which is seasonally available to hikers. One of the best activities to do in Watkins Glen, whether for a date or just to embrace the lake town atmosphere, is to take an evening cruise that includes a dinner service, like the one offered by Captain Bill's. This is the perfect way to experience the stunning New York lake at night, and you don't even have to get wet.