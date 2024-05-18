European Towns With The Most Stunning Canals, According To Travel Bloggers

Canals have an irresistible allure. Perhaps the accompanying narrow channel of water gives them a sense of intimacy and personality. Or maybe it's the little, slow-moving vessels, some of which double up as homes, often spotted in these areas. It could be the way that canals tend to wind their way through a city, town, or village in an unassuming, almost hidden manner. Some sit on the outskirts of settlements flanked by greenery and tranquil walkways, while others cut through the heart of a location, acting as key thoroughfares.

In select places, the canals are as famous as the destinations themselves and need no introduction. In Europe, examples include Venice, Amsterdam, Bruges, Copenhagen, and Hamburg. But there are lesser-known gems in must-see European countries where canals remain an essential part of the urban fabric. We've scoured travel blogs and tourism board pages and put together a list of European towns where the canals are as picturesque as the places they inhabit.