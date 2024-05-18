These 5 Airlines Have The Best In-Flight Dining Experiences In The World, According To Research

Let's be honest: Airplane food, which is created by caterers, does not have the best reputation. The safety of your in-flight meal can be questionable, and it's also known for not tasting the best. Science is actually to blame for this notion. In-flight factors like high altitude, low pressure, and little moisture and humidity are detrimental to taste. This ultimately impacts how fliers perceive their meal. In fact, according to the BBC, 30% of taste buds are affected during a flight. This is also why you're always craving this tasty, fizzy beverage mid-flight.

However, some airlines are determined to restore the prestige that airline meals once had during the golden age of flying. During this era, cooking meals (rather than reheating them), providing different courses, and even smoking cigarettes were considered the norm. "Airline food has undergone a major revolution in the past decade," chef and popular content creator Dennis Littley told Forbes in 2023. "From locally sourced ingredients to bespoke menus, airlines are turning in-flight meals into unique culinary experiences."

That said, thousands of airlines traverse the world and feed fliers daily. We've searched the most notable travel publications and customer review sites to bring you the airlines that provide the best and most unforgettable in-flight meals and experiences. In short, these airlines will make you feel like you're dining anywhere else but on a plane.

