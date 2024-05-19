Shop For A Scenic Picnic Like A Local At Rick Steves' Favorite Street In Paris
Paris is brimming with greenery and gardens. What better way to enjoy the city than with a picnic in one of these spaces? Likewise, if you fly into Charles de Gaulle Airport, considered one of the most stressful airports in Europe, this will undoubtedly help you unwind. Of course, you're going to need light bites, treats, and drinks. With that in mind, European master traveler Rick Steves has got you covered on where you can purchase all your picnic essentials. He recommends Rue Cler, a street located in the 7th arrondissement. In fact, famed chef Julia Child was known to shop at Rue Cler.
Steves has featured Rue Cler on his hit show "Rick Steves' Europe" and on his YouTube channel. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, the PBS star explained, "In all of Paris, my favorite street is Rue Cler, a small lane in the skinny shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Lined with shops that spill out into the street, it's a slice of village life in this giant city, and picnic shopping here is one of my favorite Parisian pleasures."
Steves says that the produce found at Rue Cler is exceptional in quality. If you want fresh fruit or veggies for your picnic, he recommends doing what the Parisians do: Opt for whatever is local to France and in season. However, fruit is only a small slice of what you need for your perfect picnic in Paris. Luckily, Rue Cler has it all.
Must stop shops on Rue Cler
It would be an understatement to say that the French love cheese. Thus, it's fundamental to include it on your Rue Cler picnic shopping list. Rick Steves recommends a visit to La Fromagerie, known for its extensive cheese inventory. Naturally, you'll want to pair your choice of cheese with deli meats. For charcuterie, head to Jeusselin. Reviewers on Tripadvisor mention purchasing everything from Saucisson Sec (salami) to salads and quiches at this spot.
One reviewer said, "If eating well-made French food in one of this country's many public parks is on your bucket list, hit up Jeusselin. They have everything you need to create a storybook experience." For dessert, avoid macarons, the sweet treat that has become a Parisian tourist trap. Instead, as Rick Steves suggests on his website, nab a pastry from a boulangerie. Artisan Boulanger is one spot found on Rue Cler. You can also purchase bread here to accompany your cheese and charcuterie.
Lastly, you can't set off for your picnic without wine. Rue Cler has several shops selling this culturally significant beverage, including Le Repaire de Bacchus. Writing on his website, Steves said,"If you're less attuned to these nuances than the typical Parisian, chat up the shop's salesperson, whom you can expect to be skilled advisor — they'll factor in your tastes, menu, and budget." After you've gathered everything you need for your picnic, it's time to choose where to enjoy your al fresco meal.
Picturesque picnic spots in Paris
Rue Cler is only five minutes away from the Eiffel Tower. Although the area is typically busy, which occasionally leaves visitors to Paris disappointed, don't let this deter you from having a picnic at Champ de Mars. What can top sampling French food while looking at this iconic structure? Of course, there are also countless gardens where you can picnic. The Jardin du Luxembourg, or the Luxembourg Gardens (pictured), is one such spot. Located in the 6th arrondissement, a short distance from Rue Cler, the Luxembourg Gardens date back to the 1600s. Reviewers on Tripadvisor rave about its beauty and say that it's the ideal location for a Parisian picnic.
There's also Parc Monceau, in the 8th arrondissement. Notably, this destination inspired several of Claude Monet's works. While it is further away from Rue Cler, Parc des Buttes, in the 19th arrondissement, has acres of greenery for picnicking and, as reviewers on Tripadvisor note, provides an authentic Parisian experience. One reviewer stated, "It was fun to feel like we were surrounded by locals instead of just tourists and the group of people was so diverse."
You could always forego the parks and gardens and find a spot on the banks of the Seine. Whatever location you decide on in the City of Light for your picnic, it will surely be unforgettable. Just remember to consider other tips from Steves, including how to avoid getting pickpocketed on your trip to Europe.