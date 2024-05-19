Shop For A Scenic Picnic Like A Local At Rick Steves' Favorite Street In Paris

Paris is brimming with greenery and gardens. What better way to enjoy the city than with a picnic in one of these spaces? Likewise, if you fly into Charles de Gaulle Airport, considered one of the most stressful airports in Europe, this will undoubtedly help you unwind. Of course, you're going to need light bites, treats, and drinks. With that in mind, European master traveler Rick Steves has got you covered on where you can purchase all your picnic essentials. He recommends Rue Cler, a street located in the 7th arrondissement. In fact, famed chef Julia Child was known to shop at Rue Cler.

Steves has featured Rue Cler on his hit show "Rick Steves' Europe" and on his YouTube channel. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, the PBS star explained, "In all of Paris, my favorite street is Rue Cler, a small lane in the skinny shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Lined with shops that spill out into the street, it's a slice of village life in this giant city, and picnic shopping here is one of my favorite Parisian pleasures."

Steves says that the produce found at Rue Cler is exceptional in quality. If you want fresh fruit or veggies for your picnic, he recommends doing what the Parisians do: Opt for whatever is local to France and in season. However, fruit is only a small slice of what you need for your perfect picnic in Paris. Luckily, Rue Cler has it all.

