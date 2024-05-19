Explore The Largest Known Dinosaur Track Site In America On This Historic Colorado Hike

Many of us are fascinated by dinosaurs. The idea of these huge (and sometimes small) creatures wandering the land we inhabit, millions of years ago is pretty incredible to ponder. Maybe you had dinosaur toys as a kid, went to see their fossils at a museum, or visited places like the Jurassic Coast in the United Kingdom or even the filming locations for "Jurassic Park" movies. What if you could get closer to them by walking in their footsteps? There is a place in southeastern Colorado where you can do just that. In the Comanche National Grassland near La Junta, you can hike the Picketwire Canyon Trail. Along this challenging trek, you can see and touch 150-million-year-old dinosaur tracks from creatures like the herbivore Brontosaurus and the carnivorous Allosaurus.

Not only can you take a hike along the trail yourself, but you can get a U.S. Forest Service guide to give you a tour if you bring along a 4-wheel drive/high-clearance vehicle. While the trail isn't an easy one, getting to see these incredible tracks is a once in a lifetime experience. Plus, you can visit the ruins of the Dolores Mission and Cemetery, see the old Rourke cattle ranch, and marvel at ancient petroglyphs along the way. Here's everything you need to know about walking in the path of dinosaurs at the Picketwire Canyon Trail.