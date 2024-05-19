Why It's Now Easier Than Ever For People Without Passports To Get One

In December 2023, the U.S. State Department shared an update that brought a smile to many a traveler's faces: There's no longer a passport delay that could strain international travel planning. What was once an agonizing 18-month wait due to a pandemic-induced backlog has been trimmed down to just six to eight weeks for routine service and two to three weeks for those opting for expedited processing. "With this update, we have fulfilled our commitment to return to benchmarks from March 2020. This reflects the work of dedicated employees working for the American people," the department said in a statement. Whether you need a passport to enter a national park or are itching to jet off abroad, now is an opportune time to secure that coveted little blue book. But if you find it a pain to book a trip to an acceptance facility, there's another route you can try — attending a special passport acceptance fair.

In case you didn't know, these fairs are nothing new. The State Department has been holding them regularly since 2017 as a way to alleviate the stress of high travel demand. "Adults who are first-time applicants and all children can apply early and avoid the rush!" the department once noted on its website. So, for those looking to get their first passport without jumping through hoops involved in setting an appointment, simply showing up at one of these fairs is your next best bet.