This Striking National Park Has America's Cleanest Air And Such Scenic Hiking Trails

Crater Lake, in the lush Oregon wilderness, is one of the most beautiful places on earth. It is also lucky for us that it is surrounded by amazing trails that are possible to explore over one weekend. Crater Lake National Park encompasses the deepest lake in America and is also one of the most popular destinations in Oregon. The lake is an unbelievable 1,943 feet deep, and on the right day, visitors can see 100 feet down. The water is so clean and so blue it almost looks to be manmade. But the air quality might be even cleaner than the amazing water. It has maintained the Class I grade, thanks to the Clean Air Act of 1977, which protects the area from potential air pollution.

It is next to impossible to have a bad time visiting Crater Lake, with so many fun areas to explore. The hiking trails allow for a diverse selection of trail difficulty levels that leave plenty of room for everyone to have a good time, regardless of their skill level. With over 20 trails and countless ways to create wonderful memories while breathing in clean air, you just can't go wrong.